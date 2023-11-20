1 in 5 experience anxiety, but are ashamed to ask for help

Anxiety and adolescents. A real epidemic is affecting Italian kids. On the occasion of the International Day of Children and Adolescents on November 20th, Telefono Azzurro presented “The future of childhood between new scenarios and concrete answers”, a survey of 800 children aged between 12 and 18. But there’s more. 30% of those who suffer from anxiety feel ashamed to talk about it with friends, parents and experts.

The data is worrying. In the period of life that should be golden, only 41% felt happy in the last two weeks, while 20% said they felt anxious. In the end 6 out of 100 described themselves as sad. Just 39% talk about mental well-being in everyday life.

Anxiety and teenagers: what are the main difficulties according to kids?

The main problem of teenagers according to themselves is addiction to the internet and social networks. More than half of the sample interviewed – in percentage terms 52% – finds that it is a real issue that worsens the quality of life. And the loneliness which would push kids to take refuge on the Internet. One fact above all: teenagers they spend at least three hours a day chatting on various social networks. Many of them admit that they could only barely do without it.

Teenagers would also like to talk about it more at school and in the family

For 41%, an important issue is the lack of self-esteem, while 40% report that they experience relationships with adults with discomfort. The discomfort is so felt that more than 4 out of 10 children think that parents should be taught how to stay close to their children who have psychological problems. 39% of teenagers would like to talk about mental health at school too.

Anxiety and teenagers: who do kids prefer to deal with?

Who to talk to about your mental distress? THE kids still see their parents at the top of the reference points. 74% of them would talk to their family members if they were suffering from psychological problems. The emotional network remains the reference in case of psychological distress. 38% would choose friends. Only 26% would turn to a professional, such as a psychotherapist. Little trust in the tools made available by the school: just 11% would seek help from teachers and principals.

Seeking help for mental health is still seen as shameful

The worrying fact is that despite the campaigns of the Ministry of Health and many associations, also using famous testimonials among young people, still one teenager in three is ashamed of asking for help from a mental health expert. The fear is that of being judged by friends and relatives.

The data arriving from the Ascolto 19696 line is also worrying, with four cases per day on average linked to mental health problems. “Over the last year we have seen an increase in requests for help related to mental health – explains Ernesto Caffo, president of Telefono Azzurro – the transformative speed of digital has changed the cognitive and emotional development of young people who find themselves managing, often alone, forms of difficulty and discomfort”.

