1 pill a week, no more every day

New therapy for type 2 diabetes. One pill a week and no longer at least one a day. Pharmaceutical market regulators are about to give the green light. Two important studies on the new weekly basal insulin have been published in two important scientific journals: Jama e New England Journal of Medicine.

New therapy for type 2 diabetes: as effective as the daily tablet

The researchers analyzed data from 600 patients who had never taken insulin despite having type 2 diabetes. The team divided the study participants into two groups. For six months the first group took the new drug weekly. The other opted for traditional daily therapy. The analysis of the results has seen that the new therapy is not only as effective as the daily one. It has a slight edge, because it maintains glycated hemoglobin levels better.

What is the situation of diabetes in Italy?

The difference in therapy is so evident that experts speak of a real revolution. In Italy alone there are almost 4,000,000 people who live with type 2 diabetes. In reality, estimates claim that the total number would exceed 5,000,000. At least 1,000,000 Italians have diabetes without knowing it, despite the fact that this disease has gods typical symptoms. So it’s essential to do a blood sugar test to understand your situation. Type 2 diabetes is a particularly insidious pathology. It is also important to check yourself for prevention. Many have the pre diabetes. A dangerous situation, but still reversible.

New therapy for type 2 diabetes, the molecule is called Icodec

The new drug, whose molecule is called Icodec, will be based on a new type of basal insulin. The great news is that the administration can take place every seven days with the same effectiveness as the daily intake. Among the experts involved also Roberto Trevisan, professor of Endocrinology at the University of Milan-Bicocca and director of Diabetology of the ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo.

All the benefits

According to Trevisan, this new molecule has the potential to simplify the therapy of diabetes that requires insulin therapy. It eliminates the discomfort of daily injections for patients and thus facilitates adherence to insulin therapy. Another factor not to be underestimated, increases the quality of life of patients. Very often people with type 2 diabetes are elderly, forced to take other pills due to other health problems. Going from seven pills to one is a major plus.

New therapy for type 2 diabetes: beware of hypoglycemia

There is a side effect highlighted especially in the research that can be read in the scientific journal Jama. Experts have calculated less than one episode of hypoglycemia per patient per year. It will therefore be the attending physician or the diabetologist who will choose which is the best therapeutic opportunity for each patient. The approval, which experts say will arrive shortly, is also eagerly awaited by the association of patients with diabetes.

