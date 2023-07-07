10 allied foods of healthy eating: what are their health benefits

A varied diet is important for staying healthy. Here are 10 allied foods of healthy eating that enrich your dishes and your well-being.

A healthy and balanced diet starts with varying the foods we eat. Very often we are used to always consuming the same foods and this, in the long run, can create imbalances.

For this reason it is important to vary the foods we consume, in order to take all the nutrients that are essential for us to feel good, avoiding the accumulation of any toxic substances (preservatives, dyes, fertilizers, antibiotics in the meat).

There are 10 allied foods of healthy eating, often overlooked but which, if consumed regularly, can enrich our dishes and be truly beneficial for our health.

10 allied foods of healthy eating: here are the ones that cannot be missing in your daily life

Many of the foods we’ll talk about shortly, maybe you’re not used to consuming them so often, maybe precisely because you don’t know they’re so good for you! Let’s find out all of them.

Lupini, one of the 10 allied foods of your healthy diet – tantasalute.itLupini: it is a legume that is much appreciated in Southern Europe but here it is less famous than the better known ones that we are used to eating more frequently (chickpeas, beans, lentils ). You must know that it is very good for you because it reduces blood sugar spikes, controls the level of bad cholesterol, helps regulate blood pressure and strengthens bones. This is because it contains fibre, omega-3 and 6, and minerals (potassium, calcium and phosphorus). Sardines: it is a fish considered “poor” but in reality it is not. It is rich in omega-3, unsaturated fats that increase “good” cholesterol and lower triglyceride levels, preventing cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis. It also contains vitamin D, the one we integrate when we expose ourselves to the sun. You can eat them baked or grilled.Millet: it is a gluten-free cereal with a low glycemic index. It can be cooked by seasoning it with vegetables. It is rich in proteins, amino acids, antioxidants and minerals (magnesium, calcium, phosphorus and iron), essential for hair and skin health. Capers: they are a source of polyphenols and a powerful antioxidant that slows down cellular and skin aging ( stimulating microcirculation, preventing the appearance of capillaries and heavy legs). They are also diuretics and this helps prevent fluid stagnation which causes water retention and cellulite.

Other allied foods of your diet: the vegetables that must be in your diet

Among the 10 allied foods of healthy eating, vegetables cannot be missing.

Which vegetables to choose for health (tantasalute.it)

Here are the vegetables that cannot be missing from your plate:

Watercress: it is a plant rich in vitamin C and minerals (iron, calcium, potassium, phosphorus and iodine). It has purifying and detox properties. It is also a natural antibiotic and fights water retention. You can eat it raw and dress it like you do with salad. Red onion: it is rich in vitamins (C, K, B12) and minerals (calcium, magnesium and potassium). It also contains quercetin, an antioxidant that helps protect against allergies and heart disease. It is always better to consume it raw, for example in salads. Sweet potatoes: they are a very tasty variant of the classic potatoes, precisely because they are sweet. Like their “sisters”, you can consume them in all possible ways (fried, boiled, baked, pan-fried, pureed). They are rich in flavonoids, carotenoids, vitamin C and vitamin A. They have an antioxidant action. Black cabbage: also known as “kale”, it is a super antioxidant because it contains flavonoids and vitamins (A, BC, K, E). The minerals it contains are calcium, zinc and iron. Therefore it is good for the bones, the immune system and for those who are anemic. Mushrooms: contain fibre, B vitamins, minerals (phosphorus, potassium and copper). They are low in calories and are antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Furthermore, they support the immune system and the cardiovascular system. Rocket: has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains many vitamins and minerals as well as erucine, an active ingredient that helps lower high blood pressure. Plus, it’s low in calories, so it’s perfect for anyone on a diet.

It is now known that our well-being is closely linked to nutrition. Consuming these foods allows us to vary our diet (which can sometimes be very habitual) but above all to do us good!

