Tomatoes are a high-yield and tasty crop, and growing them can bring a multitude of benefits. Cultivation is usually not overly difficult. On the other hand, we have seen many mistakes that make the whole process more difficult than it needs to be. Below you will discover common tomato growing mistakes that you are better off avoiding!

Common Tomato Growing Mistakes – #1 – planting tomatoes too early

Tomatoes are known to be a summer crop and tomato seedlings prefer high temperatures to low ones. It is not warm enough for tomato plants to grow in soil that does not reach at least 15 degrees during the day. You should wait until they have reached a height of about 15 – 20 cm before transplanting young plants.

That’s why you shouldn’t rush planting tomatoes in the garden as soon as spring begins. Putting the plants in the ground too early can result in a phenomenon where the flowers fall off the plant before fruit even forms. If nighttime temperatures are too low for a long period of time, tomatoes can become misshapen, shriveled, or scarred. Despite their appearance, misshapen plants can still be eaten, as evidenced by the fact that some of the most popular tomato varieties are not perfectly round or red.

Mistake #2 – Choosing the wrong location

It is possible that your tomato plant is not bearing fruit because the conditions in which it is grown are not optimal. The amount of fruit a plant produces is proportional to the amount of sunlight it receives. Tomato plants thrive best in a warm environment, requiring at least six hours of direct sunlight per day and adequate air circulation.

Mistake #3 – Wrong Spacing

When there is insufficient space between plants, air circulation is often compromised and plants begin to compete with each other for scarce resources such as nutrients and water. If you plan to grow a large number of tomatoes, you should make sure that the distance between individual plants is at least 60-90 cm, for dwarf varieties – at least 30 cm.

Common Mistakes When Growing Tomatoes – #4 – Growing plants with buds

Before planting tomato seedlings, the buds and flowers on the plants should always be removed. Removing the buds will help strengthen the root system of the plant. After the plant is planted, it should bloom and form buds.

Mistake #5 – Not watering your tomatoes properly

The moisture requirements of the plants depend on the location where they were grown. For example, if you have grown tomatoes in pots, you will need to water them regularly. On the other hand, if you planted them in a garden bed, you only need to water them twice a week. During the winter you should reduce the frequency of watering as over watering can harm the plant. Also water the area around the base of the plant, being careful not to get water on the leaves.

Mistake #6 – Improper Pruning

Before you start pruning your tomato plants, heed the following warning: Do not prune determinate varieties as this can result in a lower yield. Pinching or cutting back the leaves at the end of a stalk to the next stalk or node is the only form of pruning that should be done on undetermined plants after they have reached a height of about 15 to 20 cm. This improves air circulation and prevents diseases. As a result, your tomatoes will likely ripen faster and produce more and larger fruit per plant than before.

If the tomatoes have white spots, this can be a sign of sunburn caused by over-pruning and therefore over-exposure to the sun. They should always have enough leaves to provide the necessary shade.

Common Mistakes When Growing Tomatoes – #7 – Incorrect fertilizing

After planting the tomato plants and once they bear fruit, it is a good idea to add additional fertilizer to the plant. However, excessive nitrogen supply can cause rapid growth of leaves, which attract insect infestation and can result in slowing or reduced yields.

Mistake #8 – You’re not mulching

A tomato plant can tolerate high temperatures well. However, the soil surrounding the plants should be kept moist and cool. A lack of moisture in the soil can cause plants to wilt and become infected. The mulch should be layered 5 to 10 cm deep around the plant. Mulching is important for moisture and helps control weeds and the spread of disease.

Mistake #9 – Not preventing plant diseases in time

It happens that gardeners do not take sufficient precautions to protect their plants from diseases such as late blight. To combat the problem, consider treating your tomato plants with a pest spray. You can make the spray yourself by mixing olive oil, baking soda, and dish soap in a spray bottle. Epsom salt can also be sprinkled once a month for better growth.

Mistake #10 – No tomato trellis

There are tomato plants that are able to take care of themselves. However, most of them need some kind of support when they are mature so you can get the most out of them.