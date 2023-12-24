Home » 10 dal Valduce al Sant’Anna
10 dal Valduce al Sant’Anna

Ten emergency room nurses have recently submitted their resignations from Valduce, citing their successful competition entry with Asst Lariana as the reason for their departure. This comes as a blow to the Valduce emergency room, as the loss of ten nurses could potentially lead to a paralysis of the department.

Riccardo Bertoletti, the health director of Valduce, expressed his disappointment at the situation, explaining that the intention of the nurses was to move to Sant’Anna, a larger healthcare facility. Despite efforts to retain the nurses through meetings and dialogue with other hospital resources, the imminent shortage may require Valduce to resort to freelance work to fill the gaps.

Bertoletti emphasized the urgent need to find replacements for the departing nurses, noting that the hospital is currently importing nurses from abroad, particularly from South America. However, he acknowledged that this process is time-consuming, requiring months to complete all necessary paperwork and a period of integration and coaching for the new arrivals.

The shortage of nurses is a widespread issue affecting healthcare institutions across the board, with competition to attract and retain healthcare professionals leading to staffing challenges in emergency and critical services. The situation is further compounded by the heavy workloads and demanding shifts in these departments.

As Valduce races against time to address the departure of the nurses, the institution, like many others, is navigating the complex landscape of healthcare staffing in an effort to ensure the continuity and quality of care for patients.

