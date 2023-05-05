10 diets in the medical check: This is the best nutrition for your heart

A group led by Stanford University physician Christopher Gardner has now been commissioned by the American Heart Association (AHA) to investigate the extent to which ten popular diets meet the AHA guidelines. These guidelines recommend limiting unhealthy fats and excess carbohydrates for heart health , among other things. Based on these criteria, they created a ranking and awarded points of up to 100.

Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death not only in Germany but worldwide. There are ways to reduce the risk, such as regular exercise or not smoking. Another big factor is diet.

Like the group in the journal “ Circulation ’ reported, the corresponding ranking also took into account how easy and long-term the different menus can be followed.

Paleo and keto diets may be trending, but these diets are less recommended for heart health . This is the conclusion reached by a US team of cardiologists, nutritionists and other health experts who compared various popular diets with dietary guidelines for heart health .

The winner is the DASH diet

The clear winner is the so-called DASH diet (“Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension”). Animal fats are avoided to a large extent, instead fats from nuts and oilseeds as well as lots of vegetables, fruit, whole grain products and fish are on the menu. In addition, the salt intake is reduced and preference is given to low-fat dairy products.

The experts also gave the pescetarian dietin which no meat is eaten but fish and other animal products are eaten, as well as vegetarian dietsthat include eggs, dairy, or both.

The one recommended by the German Heart Foundation also ended up in the top group Mediterranean Diet. This includes lots of vegetables, fruit and legumes, high-fiber whole grain products and nuts, fish and high-quality oils.

“If implemented as intended, the top-flight diets are most consistent with American Heart Association guidelines and can be adjusted to accommodate cultural practices, food preferences and budgets so that people can continue to eat this way over the long term,” summarizes lead author Gardner.

Doctors are critical of veganism

According to the physicians, these four forms of nutrition are less easy to implement veganism and low-fat diet: The limitations of the former make long-term compliance more difficult, and the risk of vitamin B-12 deficiency is increased. The latter does not distinguish between healthy and unhealthy fats.

One very low fat dietdiet, in which fat accounts for less than 10 percent of total calories, and a low-carbohydrate diet, in which carbohydrates are reduced to 30 to 40 percent, were even less consistent with the AHA guidelines.

Paleo and keto diets not heart healthy

The Paleo and keto diets brought up the rear – both forms of nutrition that have been promoted on social networks such as TikTok or Instagram for some time.

While the Paleo diet is modeled after what was believed to be food available in the Stone Age and excludes whole grains, refined grains, legumes, oils and dairy products, the ketogenic diet limits carbohydrates to less than 10 percent of daily calories. Instead, fats from animal sources are often used.

In particular, the restrictions on the consumption of fruit, whole grain products and legumes in these two forms of nutrition are viewed critically by the experts with a view to heart health. “They’re very restrictive and hard for most people to sustain,” Gardner explains. While short-term benefits and significant weight loss are likely with both the paleo and keto diets, they are not sustainable: “A diet that helps individuals maintain their weight-loss goal must also be sustainable from a practical standpoint.”

Ranking should provide orientation

Overall, the authors hope, their scientific statement will provide guidance when it comes to heart-healthy nutrition. “The various popular diets have proliferated in recent years, and the amount of misinformation about them on social media has reached critical proportions,” notes Gardner.

This leads to confusion not only in the general public, but even among people in health professions: “You may feel that you do not have the time or the training to evaluate the different diets.” Here the opinion can now be used as a kind Cheat sheet: “We hope it will serve as a tool for physicians and the public to understand which diets promote good cardiometabolic health.”