A river of water and mud has flooded Slate, in Alta Val Seriana, this morning (April 5, 2023). Flooded streets and homes. Ten families were evacuated and welcomed into the oratory. Another 40, including that of Mayor Yvan Caccia, are isolated in the hamlets on the slope where the landslide fell. The disaster was caused by the bursting of a pipeline at the Enel plant in Ludrigno, which, according to initial estimates by the Province, caused the leakage of 15 thousand cubic meters of water and the consequent landslide.

You monitor the mountain The company closed the pipeline about 4 kilometers upstream of the break and the spill gradually dried up. On site several fire brigade teams from Clusone, Bergamo and the Alpine river speleo cores, even with amphibious means, to check the condition of the buildings. In the late morning, an inspection was carried out by technicians from the Municipality, Province, Region, firefighters, civil protection and carabinieri, as well as Enel and Uniacque: there are now fears for the mountain side affected by the landslidewhich will be monitored. For isolated homes, a food transport service will be provided by cableway or helicopter.

The provincial road is closed The areas invaded by mud and debris are being reclaimed and made safe. Mayor Caccia immediately issued an ordinance to dispose the closure of the provincial road 49, up to the Ludrigno bridge, where the Province is intervening. Traffic is therefore diverted towards the center of the country. According to forecasts, the reopening should take place by evening. Via Piemonte, Degli Alpini, Marchetta, Monte Secco and Staletti are also inaccessible. Isolate the fractions Staletti, Cerete and Cacciamali.

Enel: the pipeline had been checked on 27 March On the possible causes Enel Green Power makes it known, in a note, that they are “still under evaluation”. The staff, assures the company, «immediately intervened on the spot by activating the emergency procedures in concert with the competent authorities. The plant was not in operation and there were no activities on the canal”. And again: «The adduction work, according to the operating standards, is checked periodically and also the last inspection, conducted on 27 Marchhe hadn’t noticed any element that could portend a problem.

The reconstruction of the Region In the afternoon, the regional councilor for energy resources and use of water resources, Massimo Sertori, sent a note to the press with the reconstruction made by the Region's technicians: "In the early hours of this morning, the channel that feeds the penstock of the hydroelectric plant of Ludrigno, in the Municipality of Ardesio, for reasons yet to be ascertained, had a subsidence with a consequent leakage of the water present in the canal. Enel immediately intervened to close the flow of water in the canal – explains Sertori -, the leaking water caused the landslide of the slope on which the municipal road connecting with some hamlets insisted, also investing some houses whose usability is currently in verification course. There were no injuries, but evacuations were necessary as a precaution six people from the affected homes. At the moment, work is underway to clear the road and restore the traffic that has isolated the homes of 71 people". The commissioner explains that he has been in contact with Enel and the mayor since this morning: «Our territorial unit immediately carried out an inspection to monitor the situation and define the remedial measures that will have to be undertaken. Enel's timely intervention was good, which cut off the flow of water in the canal and who immediately started the first interventions to restore the road pending the definitive interventions and compensation for the damages ».

Salvini’s solidarity The minister Matthew Salvini has made it known that he is in contact with the offices of the Lombardy Region. Salvini wanted to make sure of the situation, in particular with the Department of Energy Resources and Use of Water Resources, hoping for quick and decisive interventions. In this sense, he guaranteed «maximum attention so that all the bodies involved treat the situation with due care and speed”. Salvini also conveyed his solidarity to Mayor Caccia.

