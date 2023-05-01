10 foods that make you fat but you wouldn’t know it

We are the first to reiterate that every body is beautiful because it is unique and that there is no one size fits all to aspire to. Furthermore, the feminine forms are to be loved and celebrated. But that doesn’t take away from that the wish of get back in shape in view of the summer bring together many women. It therefore seemed to us the most suitable moment to list the 10 foods that make you fat much more than you imagine. Some, then, are truly unsuspected. Ban them from the table altogether? Absolutely not! But if you’re on a diet, try to consume them in mini portions to avoid surprises on the scale.
10 unexpected foods that make you fat
1 Sushi
We’re sorry to be a spoilsport, but a sushi evening is by no means as light as we tend to believe. The inevitable white rice provides an important share of carbohydrates and if at the jappo restaurant you always order sushi filled with tempura and plenty of sauces and soy sauce, the calorie count will shoot up instantly. Better to opt for fish tartare, miso soup, seaweed and sashimi.
2 Dehydrated fruit
Dried fruit is usually spiked with large amounts of sugar, which makes it a much more caloric food than its fresh version. Replace it with low-calorie fruits, from blueberries to strawberries.
3 breakfast cereals
Boxed cereals contain lots and lots of hidden sugar. A super healthy alternative? Replace them with rolled oats or spelledto which to add a mix of seeds, nuts and fresh fruit.
4 Margarine
Many consider margarine to be healthier than butter. Others, however, look at it with suspicion, thinking it is a harmful product to be avoided. Where is the truth? Margarine shouldn’t be avoided entirely, but it should always and only be consumed in moderationgiven the high fat content.
5 fruit juices
Fruit juices, even not. These industrial products contain large quantities of sugar, so much so that many scientific studies compare them for harmful effect to the family of soft drinks. Much better to have a freshly squeezed juice or a homemade extract of seasonal fruit and vegetables.
6 Yogurt
It would seem the most harmless product in the world, right? But again: beware of added sugars. A classic jar of fruit yoghurt is equivalent to having a dessert. This also applies to yogurts that are advertised as light. Much better to opt for sugar-free white yogurt and/or white Greek yogurt, always and only sugar free.
7 Protein bars
Protein bars are offered as snacks and healthy snacks for sports enthusiasts, but not all of them are as healthy as you think: be careful to read the labels before buying. Always check the amount of sugars, carbohydrates and dyes and give preference to bars made with nuts, oilseeds and fresh fruit, they are by far the best choice.
8 Sweeteners
These chemical sweeteners can be harmful in the long run. By dint of taking them, in fact, it seems that the body produces a reaction in the intestinal flora, which could lead to developing a glucose intolerance. An alternative? Organic honey, but only in mini size portions.
9 Agave syrup
There are those who defend it by reiterating that it is much less harmful than sugar because it contains little glucose and therefore does not cause insulin peaks. That’s right, too bad this syrup is highly rich in fructosea substance that, when consumed in excess, leads to heart problems and obesity (yes, exactly like sugar).
10 Light foods category
The wording light is often misleading and unreliable. Let’s be clear: just because it’s a product that’s light, doesn’t mean it’s good for your health. Very often yogurt, cheese and low-fat foods have alarming levels of salt or sugar. Furthermore, the false perception of consuming a healthy product can easily lead to eating more of it. Your mantra: common sense.