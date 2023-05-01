10 foods that make you fat but you wouldn’t know it

We are the first to reiterate that every body is beautiful because it is unique and that there is no one size fits all to aspire to. Furthermore, the feminine forms are to be loved and celebrated. But that doesn’t take away from that the wish of get back in shape in view of the summer bring together many women. It therefore seemed to us the most suitable moment to list the 10 foods that make you fat much more than you imagine. Some, then, are truly unsuspected. Ban them from the table altogether? Absolutely not! But if you’re on a diet, try to consume them in mini portions to avoid surprises on the scale.

sara cervera her unsplash

10 unexpected foods that make you fat

1 Sushi

We’re sorry to be a spoilsport, but a sushi evening is by no means as light as we tend to believe. The inevitable white rice provides an important share of carbohydrates and if at the jappo restaurant you always order sushi filled with tempura and plenty of sauces and soy sauce, the calorie count will shoot up instantly. Better to opt for fish tartare, miso soup, seaweed and sashimi.

2 Dehydrated fruit

Dried fruit is usually spiked with large amounts of sugar, which makes it a much more caloric food than its fresh version. Replace it with low-calorie fruits, from blueberries to strawberries.

3 breakfast cereals

Boxed cereals contain lots and lots of hidden sugar. A super healthy alternative? Replace them with rolled oats or spelledto which to add a mix of seeds, nuts and fresh fruit.

4 Margarine

Many consider margarine to be healthier than butter. Others, however, look at it with suspicion, thinking it is a harmful product to be avoided. Where is the truth? Margarine shouldn’t be avoided entirely, but it should always and only be consumed in moderationgiven the high fat content.

5 fruit juices

Fruit juices, even not. These industrial products contain large quantities of sugar, so much so that many scientific studies compare them for harmful effect to the family of soft drinks. Much better to have a freshly squeezed juice or a homemade extract of seasonal fruit and vegetables.

6 Yogurt

It would seem the most harmless product in the world, right? But again: beware of added sugars. A classic jar of fruit yoghurt is equivalent to having a dessert. This also applies to yogurts that are advertised as light. Much better to opt for sugar-free white yogurt and/or white Greek yogurt, always and only sugar free.

7 Protein bars

Protein bars are offered as snacks and healthy snacks for sports enthusiasts, but not all of them are as healthy as you think: be careful to read the labels before buying. Always check the amount of sugars, carbohydrates and dyes and give preference to bars made with nuts, oilseeds and fresh fruit, they are by far the best choice.

8 Sweeteners

These chemical sweeteners can be harmful in the long run. By dint of taking them, in fact, it seems that the body produces a reaction in the intestinal flora, which could lead to developing a glucose intolerance. An alternative? Organic honey, but only in mini size portions.

9 Agave syrup

There are those who defend it by reiterating that it is much less harmful than sugar because it contains little glucose and therefore does not cause insulin peaks. That’s right, too bad this syrup is highly rich in fructosea substance that, when consumed in excess, leads to heart problems and obesity (yes, exactly like sugar).

10 Light foods category

The wording light is often misleading and unreliable. Let’s be clear: just because it’s a product that’s light, doesn’t mean it’s good for your health. Very often yogurt, cheese and low-fat foods have alarming levels of salt or sugar. Furthermore, the false perception of consuming a healthy product can easily lead to eating more of it. Your mantra: common sense.

3 slimming products recommended for getting back in shape

Liporeducer, Remodeling Cream, acts against localized fat deposits Rilastil

amazon

Slim Motion, a slimming and firming emulsion, acts like a sports coach thanks to its ultra-effective remodeling and toning active ingredients, which “mimic” the action of physical exercise Matis

matis-paris

Pure Actives Biphasic Slimming Concentrate Marine Algae + Peptides Collistar

douglas