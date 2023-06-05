10 for the Maradonas in the stands

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live updates
- Exclusive direct
A special goal for John Simeon, the blue striker who leaves his mark in the last championship match against Sampdoria and runs under the fans to celebrate the mark. The Argentinian striker wanted to celebrate by exulting with a number 10 blue shirtthe one worn by the compatriot Diego Armando Maradona of which he has been a fan since day one. A tribute also to those present in the Tribuna: in fact, they are at the Fuorigrotta stadium tonight Claudia Villafane and Gianina Maradonawife and daughter of the Pibe de Oro, also protagonists of his blue epic.
Read the full article
on Il Mattino