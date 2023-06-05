Home » 10 for the Maradonas in the stands
Health

10 for the Maradonas in the stands

by admin
10 for the Maradonas in the stands

A special goal for Giovanni Simeone, the blue striker who leaves his mark in the last league match against Sampdoria and runs under the fans to celebrate…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • All thematic newsletters
  • Insights and live updates
  • Exclusive direct

A special goal for John Simeon, the blue striker who leaves his mark in the last championship match against Sampdoria and runs under the fans to celebrate the mark. The Argentinian striker wanted to celebrate by exulting with a number 10 blue shirtthe one worn by the compatriot Diego Armando Maradona of which he has been a fan since day one. A tribute also to those present in the Tribuna: in fact, they are at the Fuorigrotta stadium tonight Claudia Villafane and Gianina Maradonawife and daughter of the Pibe de Oro, also protagonists of his blue epic.

See also  The Metabolism Super Diet: Lose 20 pounds in just a few weeks

Read the full article
on Il Mattino

You may also like

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: first small details on...

after the pandemic, urgent hospitalizations for anorexia nervosa...

Napoli liquidates Sampdoria and closes the championship with...

Boy with Hepatitis B touches food on parents’...

Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy activist Alexandra Wong...

Giulia Tramontano, Mara Venier: “Impagnatiello a monster”. Then...

What could happen if you eat an onion...

Lecce.-Rome ends up in an escarpment, one dead...

He attacks the policemen after bathing in the...

Trump congratulates Kim Jong-un on North Korea’s election...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy