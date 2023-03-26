The Wedding is imminent and the Wedding List is driving you crazy? We are ready to help you with gifts dedicated to the Home: here are 10 precious suggestions not to be missed!

Il Marriage is an absolutely special moment for every couple, and the wedding list it’s a way to share with friends and family what they want to start a new life together. But what should be included on a wedding list? In this article we will try to give a hand to all aspiring spouses struggling with the difficult chapter of gifts. We have tried to focus mainly on the home appliancesgiven that they are the objects that cost the most but we have not forgotten two great classics: plates, glasses and cutlery, in short, the “good service”. Here below 10 House-related giftsto be included in the Wedding List and fulfill your every wish!

A food processor to prepare delicious lunches for couples without any effort

And kitchen robot it is one of the most practical and useful gifts that you can request on your wedding list. Not only will it help you save time when preparing meals, but you can also experiment with new recipes and make gourmet meals in minutes. Furthermore, a high-performance food processor will last many years, therefore an absolutely long-term investment is expected.

Air fryer for line-conscious newlyweds

The air fryer it’s a great novelty of recent years that has now become an absolute must in every kitchen, especially for those who want to be a bit careful with their figure. This appliance uses hot air technology to fry food, significantly reducing the amount of fat and calories. An air fryer can be used to cook chips, fried chicken, fish and many other delicious dishes that you have too often had to give up.

A coffee machine so as to give the right sprint to your day

If you are a coffee lover, one coffee machine it is an essential accessory for your home. You can choose between different types such as capsules, pods or filters. Opt for the one that best suits your tastes and needs, and don’t forget to also include some accessories such as cups, measuring spoons and milk frothers to personalize your coffee.

Electric kettle, to make you a tea on the fly but not only…

And kettle it is another accessory that cannot be missing from your wedding list. Not only will it allow you to boil water in seconds to prepare tea or instant coffee, we let you in on a secret: you can also use it to quickly heat water for pasta, rice and other dishes.

Robot vacuum cleaner to help you clean your home quickly and easily

And robot vacuum cleaner is a home accessory that will allow you to save time and effort during household cleaning. Thanks to advanced technology it can automatically vacuum floors and carpets, reaching even the most difficult corners. Furthermore, many models are equipped with scheduling functions, which will allow you to schedule cleaning even when you are not at home.

Toaster, for slices ready in an instant and a special breakfast every morning

And toaster it is another essential accessory for your kitchen. Choose a model with different toasting settings, so you can prepare golden or crispy toast the way you like it. Furthermore, many models are equipped with additional functions such as reheating croissants or defrosting bread.

Libra: a must have for those who love to cook, especially desserts

A kitchen scale it is an essential accessory for those who love cooking. Thanks to a scale you can weigh the ingredients accurately and obtain perfect results in every preparation. Choose a digital kitchen scale, easy to use and with a large display to easily read the results.

Microwave oven, the highlight of a fast kitchen

And microwave oven it is another accessory that cannot be missing from your wedding list. This appliance will allow you to quickly reheat food, defrost frozen food and cook food quickly and effectively. Opt for a model with additional functions such as grill or steam, to experiment with new recipes and preparations.

The Classic Set of pots and pans that you really don’t have to give up

And set of pots and pans high quality is a must-have for any kitchen. Choose a set that’s large enough for all your cooking needs and is made from high-quality materials like stainless steel or anodized aluminum. This way, you will be sure to have strong and long-lasting pots and pans.

Set of plates, glasses and cutlery: the “good service” for ever and ever

And Table set high quality will accompany you for a lifetime. THE dishes they can be made of various materials, but porcelain and ceramics are the most traditional and sophisticated ones. As for the silverware, choose a set that is strong and durable made of stainless steel or titanium and that includes all the utensils you need for your table. Finally, let’s talk about the glassesbetter if crystal and maybe design!