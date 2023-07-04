10 healthy foods to introduce immediately into your diet

These 10 foods are an incredible panacea for the body. Here’s what to eat to stay healthy.

Psycho-physical well-being has become a priority for almost all people. In the past, there was not enough knowledge to implement certain recommendations. To date, the situation has completely changed. One of the most discussed topics concerns nutrition.

Dangerous diseases can be prevented through a balanced diet containing all the necessary nutrients. It’s not just a question of physical fitness, but above all of health. You can adopt different diets, according to your needs. There are 10 foods, however, that should never be missing. Some of them are truly beyond suspicion.

10 essential foods to safeguard your health: from sardines to red onion

Experts recommend be careful about the foods you choose. On the market, there is a practically infinite number of products. There are all kinds, some beneficial, others decidedly less healthy. Within one’s diet, fruit and vegetables are essential, as well as the right amount of proteins, fats and sugars.

All the benefits of sweet potatoes (tantasalute.it)

Ecco ten foods of which it is practically impossible to do without:

Sweet potatoes: they have excellent antioxidant properties and are a concentrate of vitamins A and C. They counteract aging, allow you to create delicious recipes and are also suitable for the little onesMile: it is a cereal that has many fundamental substances. Inside it, surprisingly, it is possible to find proteins, amino acids, antioxidants and minerals. It also appears compatible with the incessant summer heatCapers: they are excellent for skin health because, thanks to their high number of antioxidants, they fight aging effectively. They have a draining effect and are able to bring benefits to the microcirculation. For this reason, the benefits on legs and buttocks are undeniable.Red onion: it’s a real panacea for the heart. It contains important vitamins, such as C, K and B12, but it is also not lacking in precious minerals and antioxidantsWatercress: sometimes this food is underestimated, but it can prove to be a valid ally for digestive disorders. It also helps the body get rid of excess toxinsCabbage: Helps the immune system fight infections and makes a great contribution to one’s vitamin intakeRocket: it is not a food suitable for everyone due to the strong and decisive taste. Given the few calories, it is perfectly compatible with any type of diet. Fights high blood pressure, skin aging and inflammationMushrooms: they are delicious to be enjoyed in any situation and the fibers present favor the digestive processes. Also helpful for circulation and the immune systemSardine: stimulates cognitive abilities thanks to the presence of omega-3. Increases good cholesterol at the expense of triglycerides and has vitamin DShells: fights high blood sugar, helps replenish lost minerals and contains valuable vitamins. It is also suitable for all those people who suffer from hypertension