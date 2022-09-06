Region – The announcement of the councilor for Health D’Amato, who presents the hospital building interventions

Viterbo – We receive and publish – “In today’s regional council, over 420 million euros of hospital construction and new technologies interventions have been approved. In particular, for the city of Rome, the Sant’Eugenio hospital was involved for over 38 million euros for a new building and for the cardiovascular plate, the Umberto I polyclinic with over 2 million euros for interventions between the strengthening of the transplants and the acquisition of equipment for the pediatric operating block.

Il San Giovanni with over 11 million euros between energy redevelopment and eye equipment and eye bank. The Tor Vergata polyclinic with about 4 million euros for the expansion of the emergency area, the Ifo-Regina Elena for the purchase of a new surgical robot for over 2 million euros. The Policlinico Gemelli foundation with around 3 million euros for the activation of the new psychiatry department.

Two interventions were financed in the province of Rome, the first in Bracciano in favor of children in developmental age for over 2 million euros and the second in Fiano Romano for a structure for people with autism for over 600 thousand euros. In Frosinone, interventions are planned at the Sora hospital for 25 million euros and at the Frosinone hospital for interventional radiology with over 3 million euros.

In Viterbo about 10 million euros for the acquisition of the furnishings for the completion of the Belcolle hospital and the construction of the second angiography room.

In Latina, this is the most important intervention relating to the completion of the financing of the new hospital for over 240 million euros.

Furthermore, for all healthcare companies, 15 million euros are allocated to community homes and hospitals not financed by the NRP and finally over 54 million euros destined for fire prevention adaptations in all local health authorities. Ares 118 was financed for 4.8 million euros to complete the project for the re-internalization of the emergency service.

These interventions place Lazio among the regions that have made full use of investment funds, thus reaching 100% ”.

This was declared by the councilor for health of the Lazio region, Alessio D’Amato.

September 6, 2022