The alarm clock rings and our hand automatically moves to the snooze button. For many of us, getting out of bed in the morning is torture and even the thought of exercise makes us sick. We get it – not everyone is a morning person, but a morning workout brings numerous health benefits and helps us tone the body. And no, you don’t have to drive to the gym at 6 a.m. to do it. From now on there are no more excuses because we will show you how to get fit in just 10 minutes in the morning. Yes, you read it right! So let’s get started – get working up a sweat and try our 10 minute workout plan tomorrow for a quick workout at home!

What are the benefits of a morning workout?

Whether HIIT training, tabata, endurance or wall Pilates for beginners – there has certainly been no shortage of training methods lately. When is the best time to exercise? The answer to that is quite simple – the best times of the day to exercise are those that you can stick to consistently. Everyone is different and the “right time” depends on various factors. But you probably know this – after a long and tiring day in the office, all we want to do is relax on the couch and would hate to go to the gym. Unfortunately, we will never reach our fitness goals like this.

So a morning workout ensures you get it done first, before the multitude of everyday tasks get in the way. Our energy reserves are also a third fuller in the morning than in the evening and training in the morning ensures that we start the day with more energy. Especially for those looking to shed a few pounds, a morning workout on an empty stomach is a great way to boost metabolism and burn fat.

Morning Workout: 10 minute workout plan to get fit in the morning

Yes, you can actually get fit with 10 minutes in the morning! All you need is some motivation and a well thought-out training plan. We’ve already taken care of the second and our 10-minute training plan is ideal for using as many muscle groups as possible in the shortest possible time. Rest for 40-50 seconds between exercises and if you have more time, do 2-3 rounds. Surely you will find 10 minutes in the morning to do something good for your body and your health, right?

squats

Squats aren’t called the “king exercise” for nothing, and we’ve already told you what happens to your body when you squat every day. Depending on your fitness level, you can do squats with your own weight or with dumbbells or fitness bands.

Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Keep your back straight, tense your stomach and buttocks and squat down.

Do a total of 15 reps.

pushup

The push-up is also one of the most effective bodyweight exercises. If you are a beginner, you can first do the push-up on your knees and only then try the classic version.

Start in the low plank position with your body forming a straight line.

Look down and place your hands slightly wider than shoulder width.

Tighten your core and buttocks and slowly lower your body until you almost touch the floor.

Slowly return to the starting position and do a total of 10 reps.

Back lunge

It’s time to get those thighs and butts on fire! Lunges are a great exercise that you can adjust to suit your fitness level. Experienced people can use tools such as kettlebells or dumbbells to perform the exercise.

Stand up straight and place your feet about hip-width apart.

Put your hands on your hips and keep your upper body straight.

Form a slight hollow back with your lower back and look forward.

Tighten your stomach, buttocks and back and lunge backwards with your left leg.

Place your left leg on the ball of your foot and lower your knees toward the floor.

Slowly return to the starting position and repeat with the right leg.

Do a total of 10 reps on each leg.

Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches are one of the more challenging and effective exercises for a flat stomach, making them a great addition to a morning workout.

Lie flat on your back and stretch your arms out at your sides.

Lift your legs off the floor and stretch them toward the ceiling.

Tighten your stomach and also lift your pelvis towards the ceiling.

Make sure that you are doing the exercise using the strength of your abdominal muscles and do not use your legs to push you forward.

Then lower the pelvis again and do a total of 10 repetitions.

Reverse plank with leg raises

Reverse plank is an excellent plank variation to train the whole body in a single exercise.