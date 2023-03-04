In addition to work, family and everyday life, it is not so easy to find time for sport. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up on your fitness goals. FOCUS online shows which exercises you can use to get really fit in just one month.

Do you want a toned body and defined muscles, but don’t really have that much time for a regular sports routine? If you have 10 minutes a day, you can increase your fitness significantly in four weeks.

1. Plank

The plank is one of the most effective full body exercises that you can easily do at home.

To do this, lie on your stomach and support yourself with your forearms and toes on the floor. It is important that the body stays in a straight line. The bottom should be neither above nor below the body. Hold this position as long as possible. Keep setting small goals so you can hold the plank a few seconds longer each time. If you can last a minute with correct form, you’re pretty fit.

2. Push-ups

Push-ups or push-ups train the entire upper body and especially the arms and chest. This exercise should not be missing from any workout plan.

To do the push-up, start in the same position as you did for the plank, but support yourself with your hands instead of your forearms. Here, too, you should make sure that your body remains in a straight line and that you maintain a certain body tension. The hands should be a little more than shoulder-width apart. Your gaze should neither go straight down nor forward. It is best to find a point in front of your fingertips and focus on it during the exercise. Bend your arms and lower yourself so that your upper body almost touches the floor. As you exhale, push yourself back up. Repeat the exercise as often as you can. Tipp: If this is still too difficult, you can also do the exercise on your knees.

3. Squats

Now we come to the training of legs and buttocks: Squats should not be missing here.

Place your feet hip-width apart and rotate your toes slightly outward. Stretch your arms out in front of you and squat down deeply – preferably as low as you can. The knees may come over the tips of the toes. Hold the position for a few seconds and then push yourself back up off the floor with full force. Stretch completely in the top position and tighten your buttocks.

4. Donkey Kicks

The donkey kick is much more elegant than its name suggests and also makes a great butt.

Get on all fours. Make sure your hands are under your shoulders and your hips are above your knees. Lift one bent leg up. Imagine that you want to touch the ceiling with the sole of your foot. Be careful not to buckle your hips, but always keep your hips straight. Tighten your buttocks and hamstrings and lower your foot without touching the floor. Tipp: Start with the weaker side and do an equal number of repetitions on the other side.

5. Dead Bugs

With the dead bug exercise, it’s back to the middle of the body.

Lie on your back with your legs bent in the air at a 90 degree angle and your hands touching your knees. Important: The feet are flexed. Extend your right arm over your head and extend your left leg forward as far as possible without touching the floor. Return to the starting position and repeat the exercise on the other side.

Tipp: Putting some pressure on your knees with your hands can make the exercise more intense.

6. Downward Dog

The downward facing dog pose is popular not only in yoga. To make the exercise a little more intense, we’ll introduce a variation of the yoga pose: downward-facing dog with lift.

To do this, first put yourself in the usual downward-facing dog position. Either straighten your legs fully or bend your knees. Extend one leg back and up. Without putting your leg down, slide into the plank and bend your knee to your chest. Arch your back so that the tip of your chin can touch your knee. This is probably pretty taxing on the abs. Repeat the exercise on the other side.

7. Ball spin on the wall

For the ball spin, place your feet hip-width apart and your back to the wall. Bend your knees slightly and hold a small medicine ball straight in front of you with your arms outstretched. Rotate your arms from side to side while tightening your stomach. In the best-case scenario, you manage to hit the wall with the ball. Be sure to keep your back straight against the wall. Twist from side to side several times.

This is how often you should train in the four weeks

In order to achieve the greatest possible success, you should train according to a fixed plan. If you still feel unsure, you can try the exercises for a week before you start the training plan.

First and third week

Perform each exercise for as long as:

Plank: 2 Minutes

Push-up: 1 minute

Squats: 1 minute

Donkey ride: 1 Minute

Dead bug: 1 minute

Down-Facing Dog with Raise: 2 minutes

Ball spin: 1 minute

Second and fourth week of training

This week, alternate between two exercise combinations each day. Complete each exercise for three minutes, resting 15 seconds in between:

Training 1

Plank

dead beetle

Donkey ride

Downward Dog with Raise

Training 2

ball spin

Plank

pushup

squats

These exercises train the entire body. It can be quite tiring, especially in the beginning. The muscles are not yet used to the movements and you may experience sore muscles after the first training session. But the body gets used to the new challenges and in the end the effort pays off with a fit body.