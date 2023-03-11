Getting sick is expensive: 10% more on medicines and doctor visits. A strong sting on medicines is expected for citizens. For the most common medicines, in fact, in Italy there is even an increase of 10.4% between the months of December and February. Other cases where, even, the medicines even increase beyond 100%. This is the case of Tadalafil, or the generic Cialis, where a pack of 4 tablets went from 22.90 euros to 57, or a surge of 149%.

Getting sick is expensive: the dizzying increase in medicines

Other medicines that are doubled, we find for example with Sildennafil Zentiva. The pack of four tablets also went from 12.20 euros to 24 euros in full. The staggering increases in drugs were seen by Fpress, a body specializing in health products, which analyzed the cost of 1,100 drugs in range C. The wake of the price increases affects above all the category of serious illnesses, where treatments could really become a luxury for a few people.

In this sense, the Dantrium – useful for the management of fulminant hypermetabolism – has come to cost even 168.80 euros more than the price of a few months ago. As reported by Il Corriere della Sera in the section on Economics, the Tachypirine 7-bottle injectable: the price went from 78.54 euros to 87.96 euros, with a clear increase of 12%. Toradol, used as a post-operative painkiller, in the box of 10 pills of 10 mg goes from 13.40 euros to 14.20 euros.

Il Muscoril, useful for back pain, neuralgia or other types of muscle problems, reached the peak of 19.85 euros. Of the same tenor, there is also an increase in those over-the-counter drugs that can be purchased without a medical prescription. We speak, to be clear, of Aspirin, Voltaren, Buscopan and Tachipirina. All these products, nowadays, see a surge in price which is around 5.1%. A blow for families and especially the elderly.

