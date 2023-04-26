10 must-haves for your wardrobe

To have great style, all we need are a few simple criteria that are easy to follow and answers on how to achieve it. Below is a comprehensive list of 10 must-haves for women who don’t want to look dated and want to look chic, younger and elegant. Consider these pieces of clothing as investments that you can wear for many years to come, as there is no way they can be considered outdated. These garments are so versatile that you can wear them to the office, to dinner or anywhere else. Even if you are in your 50s or 60s, you can still have a good sense of style – this is the stylish fashion for mature women!

10 must-haves for women over 50 and 60 – trendy cardigan

Cardigans are a fashionable piece of clothing that can be worn at any time of the year and is the most effective way to disguise not-so-tight arms. Longer cardigans look great with trousers or straight-leg jeans. Look for styles made from cashmere and cotton blends that aren’t too bulky. They should be wearable all year round – the purpose of cardigans is to hide your arms while adding a pop of color to your ensemble and supporting and elevating your style.

Fashion for mature women – choose chic bootcut or straight jeans

It’s normal for older women to look good in bootcut or straight jeans, but you should avoid wearing the outdated models and look for companies that are constantly evolving to meet the needs of women over 50 and 60. Due to their balancing shape, bootcut jeans are the ideal model for older women, as they are neither too tight nor too wide, but just right.

Elegant clothes for older ladies – white jeans for spring and summer

White jeans are a must-have for your wardrobe. They are perfect for spring and summer. Longer coats or tunic tops, for example, look great when paired with white straight-leg jeans. Try wedge heels and tunic tops or a blouse with a plain blue blazer or denim jacket when the weather is warmer to complete the style. When dressing in white pants or jeans, you should always make sure to wear underwear that is the same color as your skin.

Wear modern wrap dresses or maxi dresses

Dresses have the power to make even the most modest person look beautiful and alluring, and there are silhouettes that are very flattering on women over 50 and 60, regardless of our size or body type. Opt for wrap dresses with a floaty silhouette that hits just below the knee and can be draped effectively around the body. For wrap dresses, especially those with long sleeves or three-quarter length sleeves, the belt should be tied at the side rather than the front.

You can also opt for a very trendy piece of clothing for older women – a cool maxi dress.

10 must-haves for those over 50 and 60 – tunics that perfectly suit your body type

There are a few different shirts that can be worn as a tunic that will best complement your body shape. You can pair them with a variety of leggings, as well as pants. They are the most effective pieces of clothing to cover the tummies that women this age complain about the most.

Mature Women’s Fashion – Invest in a trench coat

You can wear and spice up a trench coat by accessorizing it with a range of unique shawls and scarves.

Styling tips for women over 50 and 60 – A-line skirts and pencil skirts

An A-line skirt is another great choice for women of this age. A skirt that falls below or above the knee will not only make you appear more proportioned, but also more modest when sitting or walking in it.

If you want to wear a skirt, we strongly recommend that you choose a pencil skirt. Pencil skirts have an exceptionally elegant and sophisticated design that is age appropriate and they can add extra comfort.

Pants with an excellent fit

Opt for high-waisted pants that are made of a lightweight fabric and choose black, charcoal gray or navy blue for the color – the cut of the pants is also very important.

Fashion tip: Complete the look with a silky blouse, t-shirt or tank top and wear it with a cardigan or jacket.

Clothing from 50 and 60 – combine a black blazer

One of the most flexible things to own is a black blazer made from a lightweight fabric combination, but you should also consider a blue blazer. A blazer will make your jeans, skirts, dresses and pants look better no matter what you pair it with. Make sure it fits perfectly over your shoulders, can be buttoned at the front (even if you never button it), and the cuffs fall just below your wrists.

Complete the outfit with nice shoes and a bag

Although it seems to be a very elementary matter, it is often ignored. Even the most mundane outfit can look more interesting when you accessorize it with stylish footwear and a handbag or clutch that has great visual appeal.