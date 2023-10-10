10 neuro tips: What you can do now to still have a fit mind at 80

Stress, poor nutrition, too little exercise – there are many factors that cause us to become weaker not only physically, but also mentally. This risk is particularly great during the Corona crisis, when many people go out the door less often. In order to prevent this and stay fit into old age, we have to take countermeasures.

However, you don’t have to do fitness and mental exercise for hours every day. Neuroscientist Kristen Willeumier recommends instead: short Brainworkouts.

She explains: “If you are lucky enough to live to the age of 80 or older, you have good reasons to continue to maintain your cognitive health and the functionality of your brain.” Ten small exercises are enough to stay fit – and You don’t need more than ten minutes a day for this. These are the expert’s tips:

1. Take a brisk walk.

Research shows that a dose of exercise can improve blood flow to the brain. This promotes creativity, new ideas and brain performance. If you’re stuck with the famous board at work or trying to get ready for a big meeting, do your brain and your career a favor and take a walk around the block.

2. Eat a piece of dark chocolate.

Dark chocolate is rich in minerals and contains a large portion of healthy flavonoids, which can help eliminate free radicals, increase blood flow to the brain, and improve oxygenation. Some studies show that eating dark chocolate two hours before an event improves memory and reaction time. But stick with dark chocolate. Milk chocolate and white chocolate don’t contain nearly as many flavonoids.

3. Sit upright.

If you sit with your back straight, your neck long and your shoulders back, the blood flow to the brain will immediately improve. Studies show that when you sit upright, people notice you better and your self-confidence benefits.

4. Write with your weaker hand.

This little exercise gets your brain out of its comfort zone, strengthens neural connections and helps regenerate brain cells. For many people, writing by hand is an exercise for the brain in itself because they are only used to typing on the keyboard or on the display of their smartphone.

5. Enjoy a big bowl of blueberries.

If you need new brain cells, eat blueberries. They are packed with flavonoids, polyphenols and other healthy substances that stimulate neurogenesis, i.e. the production of nerve cells.

6. Learn a new word.

Any expansion of vocabulary increases cognitive abilities and intelligence. Additionally, new cells immediately form in your hippocampus. Buy a language calendar that suggests a new word every day, or download a dictionary app with a corresponding function onto your cell phone.

7. Visualize ways to make your day better.

This exercise not only calms and reduces stress, but also improves mood and can even improve performance at work, in the gym, or in everyday life. Professional athletes and executives often use this method before important events or as a daily morning routine.

8. Get ten minutes without stimuli.

Get into a room without a telephone or television. No ringing, no beeping, no beeps, no messages, no other distractions or demands – just you in a room, eyes open or closed. Ten minutes without any stress triggers. This exercise calms the sympathetic nervous system and can provide you with a sense of greater mental and emotional control throughout the rest of the day.

9. Use scents to combat stress.

Natural aromatic oils at home or in the office can help reduce stress, calm the sympathetic nervous system, and alter brain wave activity to improve both your cognitive performance and your mood. Which scent is best suited for this? According to researchers, lavender is good for reducing stress, bergamot gives more energy and frankincense increases oxygen supply to the brain.

10. Write down what you are grateful for.

Write them on a sticky note that you stick on the bathroom mirror, refrigerator door, computer screen, or somewhere else you will see it frequently throughout the day. Every time, this little reminder will help you relax. Your stress level drops, your mood improves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

