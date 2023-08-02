10 of the most beautiful long-flowering plants for the flower bed

Long-blooming and hardy perennials delight the eye for weeks and make the autumn garden shine. The next 8 permanent bloomers are not only beautiful to look at, but also very easy to care for.

Hardy Perennials: 10 Low-Care, Long-Blooming Plants

They bloom tirelessly in late summer and autumn and transform the garden into a true oasis. The next 10 perennials are not only hardy, but also fairly undemanding. We reveal which are our top 10 favorites for the autumn season and which varieties particularly impressed us with their blooms.

Plant long-flowering asters in the fall

They ensure a sea of ​​flowers in the garden and attract bees and bumblebees to the garden with their filigree, pollen-rich flowers. The bed asters also score with a compact growth: Depending on the variety, the height can vary between 40 cm and 80 cm. The perpetual bloomers are also ideal as cut flowers and also look good in a vase on the dining table. As far as care is concerned, asters are undemanding: they need a sunny to semi-shady place and humus-rich soil with good drainage.

Popular varieties for the autumn garden:

“Sea View”: Flowering period August – October Mountain Aster “Veilchenkönig”: Flowering period August to October “Alma Potschke”: Flowering period August – November “October Skies”: Flowering period September – November

Easy-care perennials: beautiful lupine varieties

With their filigree flowers and attractive flower spikes in different colors, the lupins are a beautiful addition to any garden. The perennials grow quickly and have a slightly clumpy habit. They prefer lime-free soil and a sunny location in the home garden

As far as winter hardiness is concerned, lupins are true survivors and can withstand temperatures down to -28° Celsius. In addition, the lupins are insect-friendly and provide food for butterflies, beetles and Co. in the cold autumn months.

Three particularly beautiful varieties:

Variety “Schlossfrau” has beautiful pink-white flowers. The flowering period begins in June and ends in early September. Variety “Chatelaine” Variety “Camelot” glows snow-white from June to the end of September.

Perennial plants that flower yellow: the goldenrod

Goldenrods welcome fall with their bright yellow flowers. The flower buds open in August and the flowering period lasts until October. Only the true or common goldenrod is native here. The Canadian and giant goldenrod are invasive species that are spreading rapidly in this country. However, in the garden centers you will find many special breeds that do not form rhizomes and therefore spread much more slowly, if at all. Goldenrods prefer poor, well-drained soil and a location in full sun. The plant is cut back after the end of the flowering period and can thus survive even a harsh winter with sub-zero temperatures.

Popular Varieties:

The “Citronella” variety blooms from July to late autumn. The “Laurin” variety blooms from the beginning of August to the end of September

Two red flowering autumn anemones

Autumn anemones are a real eye-catcher outdoors. We have selected two varieties that have conquered our hearts with their intense red nuances. The anemones are hardy, bee-friendly and have no special requirements in terms of location and soil. They feel comfortable in full sun as well as in partial shade and prefer fresh soil.

Three beautiful varieties:

The “Hollandia” variety needs full sun so that it can open its red flowers. The flowering time varies greatly and depends on the time of planting. The autumn anemone is planted in late autumn for spring flowering and in spring for late summer flowering. The “Little Red Riding Hood” variety comes from Japan. It forms its crimson flowers in August, and the flowering period extends into autumn. The Chinese variety “Praecox” also forms crimson to pink flowers and blooms from August to October.

Hardy perennials for the autumn flower bed: Phlox

The autumn phlox impresses with its filigree flowers and large flower buds and ensures blooms in the autumn garden. In addition, the plant exudes aroma in the evening and in the morning and provides food for bees and butterflies. It is also ideal as a cut plant.

Long-blooming bedding plants: magnificent candle

The magnificent candle inspires with countless flowers in soft pink. The plant has slightly overhanging shoots and a compact habit. Its flowering time extends from May to October – if it feels comfortable in the location, the plant can produce new flowers every day. In contrast to the other perennials from this list, the magnificent candle prefers a nutrient-poor soil and has very little water requirements.

Beautiful Varieties:

Strain ‘Siskiyou Pink’ is a hardy plant with dark pink flowers. Variety ‘Whirling Butterflies’ has large spikes of snow-white flowers.

Beautiful plants for autumn: Indian nettle

The Indian nettle is an easy-care perennial with clumpy growth and a wonderfully intense flower colour. It prefers moderately moist to dry soil and a sunny location. The flowering period begins in July and extends into September. The perennial is then cut back vigorously and withdraws in the cold season to sprout vigorously again in spring.

The “Feuerschopf” variety is hardy and glows fiery red. The “Aquarius” variety impresses with violet-pink flowers.

Low Perennials: The Macedonian Scabious

Macedonian scabious is a tall perennial with small, ball-shaped, dark red to light purple flowers and attractive green, lanceolate leaves. It reaches a height of one meter and thrives best in a sunny spot in the flower bed. The wildflower needs moderately fresh to dry soil. It can also cope without pruning, defies dry periods in summer without any problems and does not require any fertilizer. It can spread through self-seeding in the garden, so regular trimming of faded flowers is recommended. The flowering period lasts from May to September.

The most beautiful variety:

“Mars Midget” is particularly popular with hobby gardeners for its compact growth and attractive foliage.

Long flowering shrub daisies for partial shade

The shrub daisies are beautiful perennials that bloom tirelessly from May to the end of October. They thrive well in semi-shade, but can also stand in the sun in autumn. A neutral, dry soil offers the best conditions for its rapid growth. The shrub daisy is only partially hardy – this means that it can stay outside in regions with a mild climate and winter protection. During long periods of frost, however, it must be overwintered in a cold room.

Perennial sunflower blooms into autumn

The perennial sunflower is an absolute eye-catcher in every garden. It is hardy as long as it is covered with autumn leaves during permafrost. The plant is very easy to care for and needs a sunny location and dry, well-drained soil. As a heavy feeder, it also needs regular fertilization. The perennial sunflower grows up to 180 cm high and really needs space in the bed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

