10-point plan to combat resistant pathogens

March 25, 2015. Between 400,000 and 600,000 treatment-associated infections occur in Germany every year. These can be related to inpatient or outpatient treatment. The demographic development, an increase in complicated medical interventions and the increase in resistant infectious agents contribute to aggravating the problem. A third of these infections can be avoided by taking appropriate measures. This high number of infections with 10,000 to 15,000 deaths per year must be counteracted through close cooperation between the federal and state governments, but also between hospitals and their sponsors.

Resistant bacteria are particularly dangerous as pathogens of nosocomial infections, since only a few antibiotics, if any, are available for therapy. The emergence of antibiotic resistance is accelerated by improper use of antibiotics. Consequences are longer and significantly more severe disease courses and premature deaths. This affects patients of all age groups.

In recent years, the federal government has both expanded the existing laws and instruments and developed new measures and offers to reduce the emergence of treatment-associated infections and antibiotic resistance, but the successes so far are not yet satisfactory. With the German Antibiotic Resistance Strategy (DART), important steps were taken to contain treatment-associated infections and antibiotic resistance in human and veterinary medicine; further measures must follow in order to stop this development. In 2011, the Infection Protection Act (IfSG) was tightened. As a result, all countries have issued or adapted hygiene regulations and thus created an important prerequisite for improving hygiene in healthcare facilities. It is of crucial importance that compliance and conscientious implementation continue to be monitored by the responsible state offices.

The issues of hygiene, quality assurance and transparency are still not being addressed with the necessary priority in the area of ​​treatment-associated infections. Initial successes, such as the decline in MRSA infections, should not hide this. The 10-point plan therefore serves to further intensify efforts at all levels, both nationally and internationally.