10 rules to keep annoying disturbances away

There are those who often find themselves grappling with the cystitiswho has experienced the pain of renal colicwho is being treated for one prostatitis but not only. There are many urological disorders that affect Italians. However, there is still little awareness about it, so much so that the Italian Society of Urology (SIU) e rock they join forces precisely to spread a culture of urological well-being.

On the occasion of National Urology Day, which is celebrated on June 1, the SIU presents a valuable service that will be of help to many. In fact, a Help-desk gratuito, aimed at anyone who wants to request a consultation from a urologist specialist, with immediate answers on urological health and well-being of the person. For more information, you can visit the SIU website.

Urological prevention: the 10 rules

The SIU has also compiled a list of 10 rules for prevention in urology.

Follow one Proper nutrition. Limit the consumption of animal fats, beer, sausages, spices, pepper, chilli, alcohol and coffee. Green light to foods with antioxidant substances such as vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, selenium and zinc. Monitor conformation and development of the genital system in the child. This is to check that there are no anomalies. Make one urological visit in the various stages of life. In particular, in puberty, adulthood and old age. Prevention is done at all ages. Pay attention to how often do you pee and if you notice burning. This and the increased frequency may be the first signs of bladder and prostate disorders. Evaluate it fertility status. In the case of couple infertility, in 50% of cases the problem is related to the male. It may therefore be advisable to perform a semen test in anticipation of pregnancy. Any alterations can highlight problems that can be solved if addressed in time. Watch out for any involuntary urine leakage. L’incontinence it is a symptom not to be overlooked. Note if there is any blood in urine. Even a single episode of blood in the pee can be an early symptom of serious pathologies of the urogenital system. After the age of 50, it may be advisable – in the opinion of the doctor – to perform a blood test at least once a year to control psa and testosterone. PSA is a specific marker of the prostate, useful for the early diagnosis of inflammation or abnormal enlargement of the prostate. Testosterone can guide the doctor’s evaluation in the suspicion of sexual disorders. have one healthy sex life. Trying to maintain a healthy sex life is advice that applies to all ages, even in old age. Drink an adequate amount of water regularly. It is advisable drink at least 1.5 liters of water at regular intervals throughout the day. Drinking light mineral water, low in sodium and diuretic, can facilitate renal function, allowing the elimination of waste products and excess liquids.

Rocchetta oligomineral water, due to its peculiar characteristics (low fixed residue, good content of bicarbonates and not excessively low in calcium), is rapidly absorbed by the digestive system and conveyed directly to the kidneys, where it favors a real urinary tract lavage.

Read also…