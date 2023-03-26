Not everyone has a sunny, southwest-facing yard. In densely built-up and residential areas, most lots are compact and shaded by other buildings. Fortunately, there are many perennials, flowers and shrubs for shade and partial shade that bring variety.

Evergreen shrubs for shade and partial shade

1. The Japanese lavender heather is a hardy, evergreen shrub. His bows first turn red, then pink and then cream, before turning light green. It prefers a humus-rich, well-drained soil. It has a moderate nutrient requirement, which is covered by regular fertilization during the flowering period in March, April and May. The bee-friendly plant also thrives well under deciduous trees. Matching plant partners: rhododendron, azalea and yew.

2. The laurel rose is a broad, bushy shrub that produces its light pink flowers in late spring and early summer. It prefers a partially shaded, wind-protected spot, preferably under a tree or near a wall, and moderately moist soil. In summer you can mulch the soil around the laurel rose so that the water in the soil does not evaporate so quickly. The laurel rose grows to a height of around 5 meters in its homeland – North America. In this country, however, the shrub remains compact.

Flowering shrubs for the shade garden

3. Rhododendron: As long as the location suits it, the rhododendron will thank you with a magnificent display of flowers. The strong sunlight in summer can burn its delicate leaves. He feels much more comfortable in partial shade or shade. The shrub is one of the heavy feeders and needs nutrient-rich soil. You should also make sure that its shallow growing roots are protected from the weather. The flowering time varies depending on the strain, but usually lasts around three months (from April to June).

4. Die Azaleas look confusingly similar to rhododendrons, but are evergreen. They need wind protection in a sunny spot in the garden. Perfect for planting in front of the house wall or the wooden fence. The rule of thumb is: when the air humidity is high, azaleas thrive in partial shade, but if the air is dry, a place in the shade is better.

Insect-friendly shrubs that attract bees and bumblebees

5. Die Shrub Peony is a bee-friendly plant that provides food for numerous insects in May and June. But even after the end of the flowering period, the shrub is still insect-friendly and offers hiding places for numerous native species. The shrub peony is much hardier than it looks and can easily withstand frost. It needs regular watering and mulching to get through the winter well. A partially shaded spot under a taller shrub or tree is perfect for the flowering peony.

Fast-growing shrubs that thrive in shade and partial shade

6. The Spindle bush is a fast-growing shrub that feels particularly at home in the home garden. It has no special soil requirements and thrives in semi-shade as well as in the shade. Its fruits are a valuable food source for birds and insects.

7. The Cherry laurel “Rotundifolia” is a fast-growing shrub that prefers a partially shaded spot. It spreads quickly and has an opaque growth. Therefore, the variety is ideal for hedges in shady areas.

Summer flowering species for the shade garden

8. If they are watered regularly and copiously, say thank you hydrangeas with a long flowering period from July to September. The wood is perfect for the shady lawn edge. But hydrangeas can do even more in the shade garden. They grow easily under trees and near the garden fence.

9. Die Virginia rosemary willow is a compact shrub that not only impresses with its flower buds that bees, butterflies and bumblebees love, but also with its attractive leaves that turn red in autumn.

10. The Common snowball flowers from May to June. As its name suggests, it forms large, snow-white flowers. The shrub also fascinates with an opaque, upright growth and good growth rate. Some varieties increase in height by 40 cm per year.

You can also enjoy the splendor of flowers and foliage in the shade garden. There are numerous shrubs that are hardy and can do without direct sunlight.