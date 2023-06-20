10 things to never eat on a plane: the definitive guide

10 things not to eat never by plane, if you want to travel in complete relaxation and without problems of any kind. In-flight dining can be a rewarding experience or a complete disaster. It all depends on what you decide to eat. Some foods can indeed cause discomfort or even stomach ache during the trip.

That is why it is essential to know which foods to avoid. Let’s find out together the “10 things never to eat on a plane”.

10 Things to Never Eat on a Plane

Whether you’re flying on a business trip or a relaxing vacation, your choice of food can mean the difference between a comfortable flight and one filled with discomfort. To avoid problems, it is essential know what not to eat.

High Sodium Foods

First on the list is food high in sodium. The reason? The salt can cause dehydration, especially in an environment like an airplane, where the air is already dry. Avoid salty snacks like chips and peanuts and opt for healthier alternatives.

Legumes and cruciferous vegetables

Legumes and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cabbage can cause it bloating and gas, due to their high fiber content. These effects can be magnified in flight due to pressure variation.

Fatty and Heavy Foods

Fast Food

Fast food come hamburger e pizza are foods to avoid in flight. High in fat and calories, they can cause indigestion and a feeling of heaviness.

Sweets High in Fat

High-fat desserts can be tempting, but avoid them if possible. They can cause a blood sugar spikefollowed by a dip that can leave you tired and sleepy.

Foods with Strong Odor

Pesce

Depending on how it’s been cooked, the fish can give off a strong smell, which can be annoying for you and other passengers. Better to opt for foods with a delicate flavor.

Spicy foods

Spicy foods can cause discomfort to stomach and intestinesbut they can also have a strong smell which can disturb other passengers.

Alcohol and Caffeine

Alcohol

Alcohol may seem like a good way to unwind during a flight, but it can actually cause dehydration and accentuate the effect of jet lag. Find out how to fight jet lag.

Caffeine

Like alcohol, caffeine can also cause dehydration. It can also increase anxiety and make it difficult to sleep during the flight.

Inflating and Gasogenic Foods

Fiber Rich Foods

Fiber-rich foods like whole grains and dried fruit can cause it bloating and gas. They’re great for your health, but best avoided before a flight.

Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks can cause swelling and discomfort. Better to opt for water or tea.

7 useful tips

What is the best food to eat on a plane?

The best foods to eat on an airplane are foods high in protein, like chicken, and hydrating foods, like fresh fruit.

Is it safe to eat fish on an airplane?

While the fish is safe to eat, its strong smell can be off-putting to other passengers. It is therefore best to avoid it.

Can I bring my food on the plane?

Yes, you can bring your own food on the plane as long as you comply with airport security restrictions.

Is it possible to eat fast food on an airplane?

While it’s possible to eat fast food on an airplane, it’s best to avoid it to prevent indigestion and a heavy feeling.

Can I drink alcohol on the plane?

While it’s possible to drink alcohol on an airplane, it can cause dehydration and make jet lag worse.

Can I drink caffeine on an airplane?

Caffeine can cause dehydration and increase anxiety, so it’s best to avoid it while flying.

