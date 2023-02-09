The “Augusto for Life” Association – chaired by Rosy Fantuzzi, companion of the historic leader of the Nomads, Augusto Daolio – donated 10,000 euroscollected in the last few months, in support of the activities of the Pediatric Oncohematology Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara.

The donation – which sees the contribution of 5 thousand euros from the Municipality of Ferrara – was donated to AIL Ferrara Odv (Italian Association against Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma) per the purchase of an echocardiograph worth 50,000 euros. The instrumentation is able to carry out complex measurements to better monitor the functionality of the cardiac system in small hematological and oncological patients.

AIL Ferrara Odv, since 2007, has been supporting the Pediatric Oncohematology Day Hospital, funding research for the treatment of haematological diseases in children and offering concrete help to patients, in particular: home-hospital transport, psychological support, economic aid to families in difficulties, medical tools needed for DH, and so much more.

At the delivery ceremony – which took place this morning, Wednesday 8 February 2023, in the Reception Area of ​​the Cona hospital – were present Alan Fabbri, Mayor of Ferrara; Marco Gulinelli, Councilor for Culture; Rosy Fantuzzi; Monica Calamai, General Manager of the University Hospital and of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara; Agnese Suppiej, Director of the Pediatrics Operative Unit, Simona Rinieri, Pediatric Oncohematology Referent with the doctors and nurses of the DH; Mariagrazia Cristofori, Nursing Coordinator; Francesco Binetti, Pediatrician expert in cardiology and pediatric ultrasound; the exponents of the official tribute band “Mercanti e Servi” (which contributed, with a dedicated musical event, to fundraising) e Alice Pavani, AIL operational representative Ferrara Odv.

“First of all, one word: thank you – says Mayor Alan Fabbri -. Thanks to Rosy Fantuzzi who I had the pleasure and honor of knowing, thanks to the Nomads, thanks to all those who donated and who did their utmost to collect the donations. And thanks to the medical and health personnel who work alongside the sick children every day. Ferrara demonstrates once again – with great force – an extraordinary response to the needs of the territory, to health needs, great sensitivity and exceptional solidarity. Today’s donation – which also has five thousand euros allocated by the Municipality – says it all. And it confirms the excellent work that – in the sign of a great man and a great artist like Augusto Daolio – today Rosy, the Nomadi, all the fans and the tribute band of the “Mercanti e servi” carry out to realize the good through art . This too is the immortal legacy of Augusto Daolio to whom we have dedicated various initiatives in recent months, with a huge participation from the city. Today is also the occasion to wish the Nomads a happy birthday for 60 years of extraordinary history and timeless music”.

“The big heart of Ferrara – comments Dr. Calamai – he proved once again to hit hard. This donation is the result of the joint work of many subjects, the “Augusto Daolio for life” association, the “Mercanti e Servi” band, the Ail, as well as of course the municipal administration of Ferrara. All together they have made an important gesture aimed at further qualifying the health response we give to our little patients. And our heartfelt thanks go to all. The virtuous collaboration between healthcare companies, institutions and the third sector is, and will be increasingly, important for increasing the quality of healthcare services for our fellow citizens”.

“The “Augusto per la Vita” Association is once again happy to participate in a solidarity project created with the help of Augusto and his paintings, which were exhibited in Ferrara for three months, with great public response. We knew the need to be able to contribute to the purchase of an echocardiograph for the Cona pediatric oncology department and it was a pleasure to know this important reality that we will never forget”. These are the words of Rosy Fantuzzi, President of the “Augusto per la Vita” Association.

“This donation – illustra Gian Marco Duo, President of AIL Ferrara Odv – it is only possible thanks to the contribution of the many AIL volunteers and the many supporters who, on a daily basis, express esteem and appreciation for the activity that the association carries out. A special thanks goes to the “Augusto per la Vita” Association which, with a donation of 10,000 euros donated to AIL, has decided to participate in the purchase of this important instrument. This underlines, once again, the great importance of networking between the various associations: with collaboration and a great sense of community, important goals are achieved”.

“The incidence of pediatric malignancy – explains Prof. Suppiej – it is estimated at around 164 cases per million children up to 14 years of age; in other words, about 1 out of 400 newborns will fall ill with cancer before turning 15 and, unfortunately, this figure is constantly increasing. In the province of Ferrara we expect about 7 new cases a year. Fortunately, however, the availability of increasingly effective combinations of therapies has led to a significant increase in survival and, today, about 80% of our children survive. Treating the long-term side effects of the tumor and of the therapies becomes an integral part of taking charge of these children who require the attention of a multidisciplinary team – where pediatric oncohematology skills integrate with those of general pediatrics and other branches of the specialist paediatrics – as well as with the availability of cutting-edge diagnostics. Furthermore, psychological support for children, families and, sometimes, even health professionals is essential”.

“The essential drugs to fight cancer – continues Suppiej – they can be toxic to many organs, first of all the heart. Cardiac echocardiography is used to monitor it, which must be done not only at the onset of the disease, after each cycle of therapy in which cardiotoxic drugs are used and at the end of treatment, but also annually, at least until growth is complete. Hence the “Little Hearts” project was born, which aims to be able to offer this possibility not only to children followed in Pediatric Oncohematology, but also to all pediatric patients who need it. The project was born following the recruitment of a pediatrician with pediatric cardiology skills (Dr. Francesco Binetti) and thanks to the availability of the donation of an echocardiograph, with probes suitable for evaluating the heart of children. The “Augusto per la Vita” Association made the first important contribution to buy this instrument, a purchase that would not have been possible without the important additional support from AIL Ferrara. A great example of how together we can do more”.

“On behalf of all the Pediatrics staff and our little patients – conclude Suppiej – I would like to thank these Associations, without which the realization of the “Little Hearts” project would not have been possible”.

In recent months, Ferrara has paid tribute to Daolio on several occasions: with the exhibition in the Marfisa d’Este building dedicated to the pictorial work of the famous singer and musician (from 18 June to 11 September 2022), welcoming Marco Coletta’s music to the park Nomads, in a free concert that filled all the available seats, to celebrate August 15th 2022.

I Nomadi returned to the city on 2 December, performing at the Teatro Nuovo. Furthermore, on a historic date of the Ferrara Buskers Festival, 28 August 2022, Omar Pedrini, former leader of Timoria, sang and played for the first time in that venue, alongside the founder of the Festival Stefano Bottoni, in the presence of Rosy Fantuzzi wearing the original hat of the famous founder of the Nomads.