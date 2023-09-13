10-year-old dies from A streptococci – contact persons should take antibiotics

Initially it was assumed that it was a meningococcal infection. The student went to the hospital on Monday evening and died later that evening.

Girl dies of streptococcal infection – contacts should take antibiotics

The district health department is now trying to identify all of the girl’s contacts, for example at school. They should take antibiotics. According to the district, all identified people received an information letter. It says that the antibiotics should be prescribed by the responsible doctor. In children, the dose is given over 2 days; in adults, a single dose is required and therefore no remaining dose is required.

Infection with A streptococci usually occurs through direct or indirect physical contact. An infection is often accompanied by fever, swelling, purulent secretions and severe pain. It can also develop into serious illnesses such as meningitis or sepsis. The symptoms are similar to a meningococcal infection.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), A streptococci are the “medically most important type” of streptococci.

