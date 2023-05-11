10 years of MediStart – over 12,000 student counseling services, over 90% success rate and 10% …

MediStart GmbH + Co KG

Berlin/Hamburg (ots)

“MediStart successfully brought me to study human medicine: within a few months I got a place to study human medicine in Rijeka on the Croatian Adriatic coast,” says Anna Fleischmann.

Since 2013, MediStart has been placing high school graduates in German and English language courses without grades NC and university start. In addition to Spain, Greece, Croatia, Poland and Lithuania, study locations in Germany are also possible.

In addition to security of recognition and quality of training, student satisfaction is also important for the MediStart study advisors: local contact persons take care of the MediStart students throughout their studies. Some universities have even entrusted MediStart as the sole agency with the placement of university places, for example for the only German-language course in Croatia. MediStart also represents the UMCH in Hamburg, which offers English-language medical studies with German teaching hospitals, as the official agency. For Vilnius/Lithuania and Rijeka/Croatia, MediStart also organizes parts of bedside teaching in German hospitals. With the motto “Safe, serious, successful”, MediStart has not only convinced thousands of parents and applicants, but also districts and clinics that train their young doctors and award scholarships via MediStart.

For the start of the course in autumn 2023, MediStart is currently offering an anniversary discount of 10% on the success fee, so that from autumn 2023 it will again be: Rather than waiting, study where others go on vacation.

With more than 12,000 consultations and a success rate of more than 90%, MediStart is one of the leading study place agencies in Germany and advises high school graduates, students and their parents on studying human medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine without university start numerus clausus and waiting time. The MediStart consultants maintain a wide range of contacts at home and abroad; MediStart contacts at universities abroad also take care of finding accommodation, administrative matters and networking with German high school graduates who have been there for a long time. MediStart’s consulting concept was co-developed by German lawyers. MediStart is the official partner of the Hartmannbund, the largest German physicians’ association with over 70,000 physicians. Admission tests and corresponding preparatory courses are made possible by MediStart in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich as well as completely online from home. Advice on the online information evenings, via video consultation and telephone is free of charge. Information sheets and personal information appointments can be reserved at www.medistart.de/kontakt or by telephone on 030-544538871.

Original content from: MediStart GmbH + Co KG, transmitted by news aktuell