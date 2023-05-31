Home » 100% Arabica coffee recalled due to too high levels of ochratoxin: brand and batches not to be consumed
100% Arabica coffee recalled due to too high levels of ochratoxin: brand and batches not to be consumed

Several formats and lots of 100% Filicori Zecchini Arabica coffee have been recalled for “chemical risk”, in fact they contain traces of ochratoxin beyond the limits

In recent days a new food alert has been issued which concerns different batches and formats of Arabica coffee by Filicori Zecchini. The recall was necessary due to a “chemical risk” as too high levels of ochratoxin were found.

The withdrawal from the market, reported on the Ministry of Health website in the food alerts section, obviously specifies all the products and lots to pay attention to.

As already mentioned, the coffee in different types and formats everything is sold under the Filicori Zecchini brand but produced by GIFi.Ze. Spa, in the factory in via Lombardia 55 in Osteria Grande (Bologna).

Specifically, these are the products and lots to pay attention to, not to be consumed but immediately returned to the point of sale for a refund:

  • Bipack 100% Arabica coffee g. 250×2 – lots La7165, LA7202, LA7039, LA7205, La711 – expiration or minimum storage term 24 months
  • 100% Arabica coffee g. 250 mochas – lots LA7129, LA7069, LA7214 – expiry date or minimum storage term 24 months
  • 100% Arabica coffee beans g. 340 – lots LA7105, LA7207, La7230, La7063, LA7009 – expiry date or minimum retention period of 24 months
  • Fresh Ground Coffee 100% Arabica g. 180 – La7084, LA7252, La7236, LA7154, LA7239, LA7008, LA6970 – expiry date or minimum retention period 24 months
Source: Ministry of Health

