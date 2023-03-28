Veeva Systems

Integrated platform drives compliant interactions across virtual, in-person, and hybrid global events

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 100 life sciences companies Veeva CRM Events Management Use to plan and run face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid events worldwide. With the support of more than one million medical and commercial events to date, Events Management helps teams train Healthcare Professionals (HCP) and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) and communicate directly across multiple channels more effectively.

How GSK, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Kyowa Kirin International are advancing customized, adaptive events:

“Our global events strategy aims to meet HCPs and leading academics where they are, which requires a flexible virtual and in-person approach,” said Dave Yates, Global Product Director at GSK. “Veeva CRM Events Management provides a comprehensive view of this how professionals operate and helps us align with learning preferences to deliver relevant omnichannel experiences that contribute to better patient outcomes.”

“As our business and portfolio have grown rapidly over the past several years, we have had to transition to using a single application and support team to plan and execute grant programs,” said Stephanie Fitch, Senior Director of Marketing and Field Operations at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. “Veeva CRM Events Management provides us with a compliant, easy-to-use system that allows our field teams to focus on supporting their customers rather than program logistics.”

“Event planning has come to encompass a variety of formats that adapt to new ways of engaging with customers,” said Peter Kimble, CRM Director at Kyowa Kirin International. “As we have adapted to flexible event types, we rely on Veeva CRM Events Management to ensure compliance and get a complete view from start to finish, creating more relevant and thoughtful experiences.”

Events management is fully integrated Veeva CRM Suite integrated to enable a 360-degree view of customers and digital touchpoints. Organizations can offer more coordinated and consistent cross-channel engagements that align with field service initiatives, breaking down the boundaries between sales, medical and marketing. The solution’s business rules engine also satisfies various regulatory requirements with rule sets that verify event details in real time. By integrating with Veeva CRM Approved Email and additional digital registration capabilities, teams can seamlessly track event communications and attendee reporting to ensure compliance.

“Sales, medical and marketing teams have quickly adapted to different event formats and changing needs of HCPs and KOLs,” said Andy Fuchs, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva As stronger HCP relationships are built, companies are finding new ways to make them even more meaningful with Veeva CRM Events Management.”

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the world‘s leading provider of cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product quality and customer success, Veeva works with more than 1,000 customers – from the world‘s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotech companies. As a public benefit corporation, Veeva strives to balance the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, see veeva.com/eu.

