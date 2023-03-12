Home Health 100 million fruit trees lost Lots of health
Italy has been hit by a major environmental crisis it has seen the loss of 100 million fruit trees. This event had an impact negative on the agricultural sector of the country, but also on the ecosystem and the climate, causing concerns for the future of food production and environmental sustainability.

In this article we will explore the causes of this national emergency and possible solutions.

Fruit trees in Italy, what’s happening

In Italy, over 100 million fresh fruit plants have disappeared in the last fifteen years. The crisis mainly concerns:

  • bodies;
  • pere;
  • peaches;
  • apricots;
  • table grapes;
  • cherries;
  • oranges;
  • clementine.

It emerged yesterday, on the national day of Italian fruit in Cosenza, where the young farmers of Coldiretti took to the streets to denounce this dramatic result.

As Coldiretti states, the Italian area planted with fruit has been reduced to 560,000 hectares with the loss of over 100,000 hectares compared to 15 years ago.

The worst situation concerns oranges, peaches, grapes, nectarines and pears.

Fewer trees mean more environmental risk

Having fewer trees increases the risk of floods and landslides. Trees also help the ecosystem by removing CO2.

An adult plant – specifies Coldiretti – is able to capture 100 to 250 grams of fine dust from the air and one hectare of plants eliminates about 20 kilos of dust and smog in a year.

But the sector also suffers from unfair competition from foreign productions: for example, Chinese pears arrive in Italy, but Italian pears don’t arrive in China because there is a ban. Same thing happens with kiwis in Japan, grapes from Argentina and bananas from Brazil.

This crisis affects not only the health of Italians, but also the future of the over ten thousand young farms that have chosen to invest in the fruit and vegetable sector.

It is hoped that the Government will do everything possible to take control of this situation.

