100 percent Made in Germany: Production of Takeda’s dengue vaccine

300 million investment in Baden-Württemberg as a contribution to global prevention of dengue fever Inauguration ceremony with Dr. Franziska Brantner (Parliamentary State Secretary at the BMWK and MdB Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) and Nobutaka Maekawa, Japanese Consul General Investment in the Singen location strengthens Takeda’s presence in Germany and underlines the importance of promoting innovation

Takeda has inaugurated the new building for the production of active ingredients for its dengue vaccine in Singen. The heart of the new building is the production facility, where the active ingredient in the vaccination to protect against dengue fever will be produced. The ceremony on July 18, 2023 was attended by Christophe Weber, President and CEO of Takeda, as well as Dr. Franziska Brantner MdB, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, and Nobutaka Maekawa, Consul General at the Japanese Consulate General in Munich. Winfried Kretschmann, Prime Minister of the State of Baden-Württemberg, sent a greeting to Singen.

“Half of the world‘s population is now at risk of contracting the dengue virus. Climate change and urbanization are causing the global incidence to continue to rise,” says Dr. Dirk Oebels, manager of the Takeda production site in Singen and member of the management of Takeda GmbH. “This new, state-of-the-art facility will play an essential role in our efforts to meet global demand for our vaccine, thereby helping to reduce the burden of dengue around the world.”

In her speech, the Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Franziska Brantner MdB, welcomed the new production site: “We have known how essential the production of vaccines can be for the global health of every individual, and not just since the corona pandemic. I am therefore pleased All the more so that Takeda’s new production site in Singen combines innovative strength, research and production for an innovative dengue vaccine and at the same time strengthens Germany as a business and industrial location.”

According to the WHO, dengue is one of the top ten threats to global health [1] : Around 400 million people worldwide are infected with the dengue virus every year. Dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes and occurs primarily in the tropics and subtropics [2]. Cases have also been recorded in parts of Europe. Due to globalization, urbanization and climate change, the dengue virus has spread more and more in recent years [3]. “Here in Baden-Württemberg we are building our global hub for the dengue vaccine,” Dirk Oebels continues. “In this way we assume responsibility for global health and at the same time strengthen the business location.”

Production according to Industry 4.0 standards

Takeda has invested more than 300 million euros in recent years to prepare the Singen site for the production of its dengue vaccine. With the opening of the new building, the prerequisites for all production steps on site are now in place: on the ground floor there is a reference area with offices and conference rooms as well as a material warehouse. The so-called gowning area is located on the first floor, where employees exchange their everyday clothing for sterile production clothing. After infiltration, it goes to the clean rooms on the floor above.

There are two production lines, each with three different rooms, on an area of ​​more than 2,000 m². In the first room, incubators provide the ideal growth conditions for the host cells, which are infected with the vaccine virus strains in the second room. The viruses multiply on a large scale under the highest safety standards and are then separated from the cell supernatants and cleaned in the third room. The active ingredient is then frozen for temporary storage until it is used in the production of the final vaccine in the building next door:

In the production building right next door, which opened in November 2019 and can be reached via a bridge, the active ingredient is then processed into the actual vaccine – the formulation, filling, freeze-drying and completion of the dengue vaccine take place in the ultra-modern building. Quality control is carried out in special test laboratories – in addition to a physical-chemical and a micro- and molecular-biological laboratory, there are also laboratories for immunofocus and sterility tests. The packaging process is highly automated with collaborative robots. Mobile robots are used in warehousing and trucks are loaded autonomously.

High degree of digitization in Singen

The production and delivery capacities of the Singen site will be significantly expanded with the opening of the new building. The high degree of digitization with a completely paperless process for planning, sampling, incubation, analysis, verification and approval of data also contributes to this. Expiry dates and incubation times are checked automatically, performance management is real-time.

To protect against plagiarism, the authenticity of the drug is guaranteed by a 2D data matrix that is printed on the outer packaging. Using micro-features of the printed ink, a unique “e-fingerprint” is derived that can be used to later authenticate the product.

“Our dengue vaccine makes the site future-proof. We are expanding and transforming it,” says Dirk Oebels, who manages the production facility in Singen with around 1,100 employees. “The production of a complex vaccine creates highly qualified jobs. In this way, we offer further development opportunities for our own employees, become even more attractive as an employer and attract new specialists.”

In the future, Takeda’s dengue vaccine will be manufactured, filled, packaged and shipped globally in Singen – making it 100 percent “Made in Germany”.

Takeda’s commitment to vaccines

Vaccines prevent 3.5 to 5 million deaths each year and have transformed world health. For more than 70 years, Takeda has provided vaccines to protect the health of the people of Japan. Today, Takeda’s global vaccines business applies innovation to combat some of the world‘s toughest infectious diseases. The Takeda team brings years of experience and deep knowledge in vaccine development and manufacturing to advance a pipeline of vaccines that address some of the world‘s most pressing public health challenges. Visit www.takeda.com for more information

About Takeda

Takeda aims to improve people’s health and bring a brighter future to the world. Our goal is to discover and deliver life-changing therapies in our therapeutic and corporate core areas – including Gastroenterology and Inflammation, Rare Diseases, Plasma-Based Therapies, Oncology, Neuroscience and Vaccines. Through partnerships, we want to improve the quality of life of patients and create new treatment options with our dynamic and diverse pipeline. With around 2,300 employees, Takeda in Germany is one of Takeda’s largest national companies worldwide. www.takeda.de

