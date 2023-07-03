1,000 days of apps on prescription – Better integrate digital health applications into care

Berlin – 1,000 days after the introduction of the first digital health applications (DiGA) in Germany, the Verband derersatzkassen e. V. (vdek) for a better link with existing supply offers and changes in pricing. “The fact that we were the first country in the world to introduce apps on prescription for all those insured under statutory health insurance in Germany in October 2020 was a sign of a new beginning for digitization,” says Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the vdek. “However, the manageable number of prescriptions shows that the acceptance and the tangible added value of the applications for insured persons and doctors have so far been rather low. In the future, they must be better integrated into treatment pathways and lead to a noticeable improvement in care.” Acceptance in medical practices will also increase if a DiGA helps to relieve staff by directly supporting care.

Create more planning security in pricing

The vdek sees further need for action in the remuneration of DiGA, the amount of which the manufacturers can currently set themselves in the first year of approval. “Our experience shows that the manufacturer’s price is disproportionate to the benefit to the patient. The prices negotiated with the health insurance companies should therefore apply immediately after inclusion in the DiGA directory,” says Elsner. “Prices negotiated at an early stage also create more planning security for health insurance companies and DiGA manufacturers. In this way, we avoid insolvency-related default risks for the GKV if the health insurance company’s claims for reimbursement can no longer be served.”

160,000 DiGA issued so far

The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) included the first DiGA in its directory on October 6, 2020. In the meantime, 47 applications are included in the GKV service catalog and are therefore available to patients on medical prescription or after approval by the health insurance company. Since the start of the DiGA, the substitute health registers have issued around 160,000 activation codes. Insured persons with mental illnesses received the largest share with about a third of the codes, followed by musculoskeletal and metabolic diseases. Measured against the currently around 28 million people insured with statutory health insurance, the proportion of DiGA users is still low.

Current photos of the vdek CEOs for reporting can be found in our photo archive.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.