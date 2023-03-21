10,000 steps a day. This number of steps is repeatedly mentioned as a guarantee for a healthy life. A new study confirms the health benefits – but also shows that even fewer steps per day are associated with a lower risk of dementia, cardiovascular disease, cancer and premature death.

The research team led by Borja del Pozo Cruz analyzed data from the medical database “UK biodatabase” on around 78,500 Britons aged between 40 and 79. They published the results in the journal ” JAMA Internal Medicine ” and ” JAMA Neurology “.

Dementia risk can be halved

The advantage of exercise in dementia is particularly evident:

People who “only” 3800 steps were able to reduce their risk of dementia by a quarter compared to the comparison group.

were able to reduce their risk of dementia by a quarter compared to the comparison group. However, the team was able to achieve even greater successes 9800 steps measure: Those who did this every day halved their risk of dementia compared to the control group.

If “optimal number of steps” was by the way 9826 measured. And: According to the study, anyone who walks briskly – with 112 steps per minute within 30 minutes – reduces their risk of developing dementia by two thirds. It doesn’t matter whether the steps are taken in one go or collected over the course of a day.

Health risk decreases from 2000 steps a day

A positive connection between exercise and the risk of death was also found for other diseases. According to the study, that went down More than 10 times the risk of dying from cancer per 2,000 steps. The risk of dying from cardiovascular disease was also ten times lower.

According to del Pozo Cruz, the risk of premature death decreased by 8 to 11 percent for every 2,000 steps taken. With 10,000 steps, that would still be 40 to 55 percent, but the team emphasizes that causality is not yet sufficiently proven with the observational study alone.

Background to the study: The 78,500 people took part in the study between February 2013 and December 2015. They wore a pedometer for a week. Over the next seven years, 10,245 participants were hospitalized for cardiovascular problems. 2813 have cancer and 866 participants have been diagnosed with dementia. 2179 people died, 1325 from cancer and 664 from cardiovascular diseases. The study team correlated the data with step count.