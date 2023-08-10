Home » 101-year-old doctor shares what he’s doing to stay young
101-year-old doctor shares what he’s doing to stay young

When his wife began medical school, Dr. Howard Tucker has long been a doctor and university lecturer. That’s how the two got to know each other. Today, his wife is 66 and a psychiatrist herself, while Tucker, at 101, holds the Guinness World Record for the world‘s oldest practicing neurologist and physician.

“Doctors are not infallible,” Tucker, who lives in Cleveland, USA, told Business Insider anyway, explaining his longevity and vitality.

In the 1940s, for example, he and his colleagues recommended smoking as a remedy for nervous disorders and obesity, which from today’s perspective is completely untenable.

Even more modern trends such as so-called “biohacking” – taking sophisticated nutrient and vitamin preparations, having expensive, voluntary doctor’s appointments, following the ever new fad diets, etc. – are not the reason for his health.

Instead, Tucker says he’s very conscious of three things about staying young.

First, never retire

While most people are hoping for the golden years of retirement, Tucker sees life without a job as a contradiction in terms, according to Business Insider. “I think retirement is and will always be the enemy of longevity,” he says. Only those who remain interested in their environment signal their body that they have a reason to live.

Tucker himself spends every morning at one of the many local clinics he works for. In the afternoons he usually does administrative work in his office before he and his wife end the evening in their living room, armed with their favorite books and a glass of good martini.

Volunteer work also serves the same purpose as paid work, says Tucker. Anything that helps you stay interested in the world and your own vitality is good.

Second: Think yourself young

Tucker tells Business Insider that his peers who thought they were old all died before he did. His parents, on the other hand, who were getting very old, deliberately sought out young friends. Accordingly, he held it with his parents.

“I have good friends who are in their 70s and 80s,” says Tucker. “You keep me young.”

Third: Get moving every day

Tucker can hardly avoid light physical work: his medical work requires him to walk long distances every day and to have a certain amount of stamina. But that’s not enough for the hundred-one-year-old, according to “Business Insider”.

“I used to go jogging outside,” says Tucker. “But it’s a bit hard for me right now, so I use the treadmill. About two to three miles, twice a week.”

Tucker has a secret tip

Finally, Tucker shares an insider tip with Business Insider. And no, he’s not referring to his genetics, although Tucker admits his mental acuity and robustness are likely influenced by his genetics. His father would still have been driving a car every day at the age of 95.

But: genetics is just “a head start [im Rennen um Langlebigkeit]nothing else.”

It is much more important to let go of all hatred and prejudices – because these cause internal tension and eat you up from the inside. You have to learn to apologize when you’re wrong and to compromise in order to get along. This is the only way to build loving, genuine relationships that will keep you alive.

The one thing that, after 101 years on this earth, he still can’t live without, or no longer, except his dear wife, says Tucker.

