Since Splitgate’s boom and huge success, developer 1047 Games has been hard at work improving the game to support the massive fanbase of sci-fi shooters. However, it appears to be an uphill battle, as the developers have now put out a statement announcing a rather massive change in direction.

As stated in the Twitter post below, 1047 Games has revealed that it will end development on Splitgate and instead focus its efforts on creating “a new game in the Splitgate universe that will bring revolutionary rather than evolutionary changes to our games. .

Otherwise, it’s important to note that the project will be “a shooter, it’s going to have portals, it’s going to be built in Unreal Engine 5,” meaning fans can expect something similar to Splitgate. Others said, “Oh, it’s going to be free.

As for what’s next for Splitgate, the game will have a final battle pass that will arrive on September 15th and will be free for all players, after which there will be smaller updates to address bugs and fixes, but otherwise the developers will Focus on this new shooting project.