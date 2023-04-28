10th Best Practice Conference for Hospital Managers in Münster on May 3rd and 4th, 2023 / Hospital reform, sustainability and more outpatient services – these are the main topics of the face-to-face congress in Münster

Münster – Almost 200 participants are expected again.

Many questions remain unanswered in the context of the current negotiations and discussions at the federal level on the hospital reform and at the state level on the implementation of the 2022 hospital plan in North Rhine-Westphalia. Is the funding sufficient? How many clinics will have to close? Will the local supply be maintained? Is the training and further education of medical and nursing staff still guaranteed?

At the congress manage healthcare The following experts are discussing the upcoming reform:

Prof. Dr. A.S. Boris Augurzky, member of the government commission for modern and needs-based hospital care; Head of the Competence Area Health of the RWI – Leibniz Institute for Economic Research e. V., Essen

Dr. Josef Düllings, President of the Association of Hospital Managers Germany e. V.; General manager of the St. Vincenz-Krankenhaus GmbH, Paderborn

Bernadette Rümmelin, spokeswoman for the management and head of the department of health policy, quality and hospital financing of the Catholic Hospital Association of Germany e. V. (KKVD), Berlin

Further highlights of the congress:

Sustainability management and energy saving in hospitals

Restructuring, mergers and formation of alliances of clinics

Outpatient treatment of inpatient services according to the Hospital Care Relief Act

Digitization — patient portals, ePa and closed loop medication

Information at: www.gesundheitswirtschaft-managen.de

