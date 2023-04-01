Home Health 10th European Rare Disease Day
Health

10th European Rare Disease Day

by admin

We don’t leave people with rare diseases alone. The establishment of the National Action Alliance for People with Rare Diseases and the implementation of the National Action Plan are important steps towards noticeably improving the care of those affected and their relatives. It is good that more than half of the measures in the action plan have already been implemented. This also includes a comprehensive range of information. And with better opportunities to set up special care centers, we help ensure that patients receive the best possible medical care for their symptoms quickly, purposefully and professionally. The centers make an important contribution to research into rare diseases and enable patients to quickly benefit from new scientific findings – in line with the motto of this year’s Rare Disease Day, ‘Research helps cure’.

See also  Corona news: Biden wants to publish secret information about Corona

You may also like

DL Bills. Government decides during the night: “4000...

Russia-Ukraine war, clash over Moscow’s presidency of the...

Serie A: Inter-Fiorentina 0-1, a goal from Bonaventura...

Home remedies for weeds + tips for weed...

what is behind the fight and the stabbing...

Public health, accounts in the red and overtaking...

4th International Zoom Hack Slam – Medicine and...

Chaos Ferrari: Does Sainz harm Leclerc? Telemetry |...

Pope Francis returns to the Vatican: “I was...

“We have to work together to get to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy