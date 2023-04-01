We don’t leave people with rare diseases alone. The establishment of the National Action Alliance for People with Rare Diseases and the implementation of the National Action Plan are important steps towards noticeably improving the care of those affected and their relatives. It is good that more than half of the measures in the action plan have already been implemented. This also includes a comprehensive range of information. And with better opportunities to set up special care centers, we help ensure that patients receive the best possible medical care for their symptoms quickly, purposefully and professionally. The centers make an important contribution to research into rare diseases and enable patients to quickly benefit from new scientific findings – in line with the motto of this year’s Rare Disease Day, ‘Research helps cure’.