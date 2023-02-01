11 cases of scabies at the Don Mori rest home in Stagno Lombardo: the facility reported the infection to Ats Val Padana on Monday, and the following day the service in charge of controls went to the RSA for the appropriate checks. More precise information on the situation should be available in the coming days.

Scabies is a skin disease caused by a mite that causes intense itching. It is a contagious disorder and can spread very quickly. This is why it becomes particularly insidious in a healthcare facility, due to the frequent contacts between guests and staff. In fact, the contagion occurs by direct physical contact or through personal objects such as sheets or clothes.

The mite that causes this disease digs burrows just under the skin, inside which the females deposit their eggs. When they hatch 3 or 4 days later, the larvae ascend to the surface of the skin, where they develop and try to colonize the rest of the epidermis and spread in the environment. lb





