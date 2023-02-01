Home Health 11 cases of scabies at the Don Mori retirement home in Stagno Lombardo
Health

11 cases of scabies at the Don Mori retirement home in Stagno Lombardo

by admin
11 cases of scabies at the Don Mori retirement home in Stagno Lombardo

11 cases of scabies at the Don Mori rest home in Stagno Lombardo: the facility reported the infection to Ats Val Padana on Monday, and the following day the service in charge of controls went to the RSA for the appropriate checks. More precise information on the situation should be available in the coming days.

Scabies is a skin disease caused by a mite that causes intense itching. It is a contagious disorder and can spread very quickly. This is why it becomes particularly insidious in a healthcare facility, due to the frequent contacts between guests and staff. In fact, the contagion occurs by direct physical contact or through personal objects such as sheets or clothes.

The mite that causes this disease digs burrows just under the skin, inside which the females deposit their eggs. When they hatch 3 or 4 days later, the larvae ascend to the surface of the skin, where they develop and try to colonize the rest of the epidermis and spread in the environment. lb

© breaking latest news

See also  "GRID Legends" released the latest game trailer, will be listed in 2022 | XFastest News

You may also like

Is eating too much red meat bad for...

the training of the mechanics for the pit...

Drinking latte in the morning can have an...

Those favors of Emiliano at the clinic of...

Case of mad cow disease discovered in Holland

Chronic kidney disease: Omega-3 in seafood can prevent...

PalaRomele, a new 4.3 million euro sports hall

a new drug promises more effective solutions

A new school gymnasium will be built on...

only a young doctor answers the call for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy