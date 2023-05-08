Home » 11-hour surgery at the hospital where he worked
SAINT BENEDICT – What happened to him on Christmas Eve today defines it as a gift. Pasquale Voltattorni, a retired surgeon after a life spent at the Madonna del Soccorso, at the end of December he found himself dealing with a tumor of the bile ducts. The same, to be clear, that led to the death of Gianluca Vialli and Luciano Pavarotti. And he, 76, a surgeon from Antonio Sorge’s school, found himself faced with an important choice: «I could have gone to highly specialized centers – he says – in Northern Italy or even abroad. But I had seen the curriculum vitae of the new Chief of Surgery of the Madonna del Soccorso, I met him and I decided to entrust myself to him».

Thus, at the beginning of this year, the approach to the fateful date of March 16 began, the day when Professor Salomone Di Saverio, director of the Surgery department, operated on him. «An operation that lasted eleven hours – explains Voltattorni who today, a month and a half after that important operation, is driving the car and going shopping -. Eleven hours during which my tumor was removed without any complications. And let it be clear: with an operation of that difficulty, the chances of complications increasing considerably ».

«I felt unwell at Christmas: it was a gift»

In this case, there were no complications and it is for this reason that the doctor who, precisely by virtue of the long years spent in surgery, wants to make this story known: «For me, that malaise that occurred on Christmas Eve was a gift, because it made me discover a neoplasm and gave me time to intervene – he says -. But the gift, this territory, has already had with the arrival of a surgeon of this stature. At present, Madonna del Soccorso, and especially the Surgery department, has a professionalism that could easily operate in the most important clinics of this continent. Now we mustn’t let him get away. We have the engine of a Ferrari, we can’t make it run inside a Fiat Punto. Around a figure like that of Di Saverio, the hospital and the ward in particular can be redeveloped».

