11 minutes a day: Short walks protect against sudden cardiac death

There is good news for everyone who finds it difficult to incorporate sufficient sport and exercise into their everyday lives. A short, brisk walk a day already helps to reduce the risk of premature cardiac death.

It is nothing new that lack of exercise is bad for your health and can have a number of negative consequences. In the worst case, you even lose several years of life because the cardiovascular system ages faster.

As a current, large-scale study by the University of Cambridge shows, the prevention of cardiovascular diseases is extremely practical and very simple: an 11-minute walk a day is enough to prevent one in ten premature deaths.

Even moderate exercise keeps you healthy and fit

Moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, improves blood circulation and oxygen supply. The heart muscle is trained and strengthened.

And for the first positive effects on a healthy life, according to a research team led by Leandro Garcia from the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine in Cambridge, a total of around 75 minutes per week is sufficient. The study was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Of course, it is always better to have a little more than too little. Sticking to the World Health Organization’s recommended 150 minutes a week—that’s about 21 minutes a day—can reduce your risk of cardiac death even further.

Small cause, big effect: The recommended weekly amount of exercise

The results of the study support existing recommendations, which are: 150-300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week, alternatively 75-150 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both.

“Moderate aerobic activity” means light endurance sports such as brisk walks or Nordic walking, “intensive aerobic activity” means, for example, jogging or mountaineering. The investigations also showed that little exercise is better than no exercise at all.

This is how you manage your 11-minute workload every day

With a few tips, it is very easy to integrate the 11-minute unit into your everyday life. Once you get used to it, you can also increase the workload.

Don’t limit yourself in terms of sport. It doesn’t always have to be a walk. Riding a bike or romping around on the playground with children and grandchildren is also part of moderate exercise. The only important thing is that you move and maybe challenge yourself a little. Leave the car behind and walk or ride a bike more often. Always take the stairs, not the elevator. Don’t overstrain yourself, but learn to feel how good exercise is for you and how it brightens your state of mind. If you have health concerns about physical exertion, have your family doctor examine you thoroughly beforehand so that you can start an active, healthy and long life without any worries.

