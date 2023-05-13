11 popular vegetables for sunny spots in the garden

Perhaps you have sunny locations in the garden where you plant your vegetable patch. There are many full sun vegetables that thrive in hot, sunny spots, so you can ensure a bountiful harvest by choosing the right plants. You have to pay attention to the need for sun. Seasoned gardeners know the importance of paying attention to the unique needs of each plant. Find out which vegetables to plant in the sun from this article!

What vegetables to plant sunny

If you want to create a garden, you must carefully examine which plants are suitable for sunny locations and which tolerate partial shade or shade. Then you need to comply with all the growing conditions and plant the right plants in the right places in the garden. If you’re growing vegetables for full sun, ensure your plants get 6 to 8 hours of sunlight to keep them growing healthily.

Peppers love direct sun

Do you know that red peppers are very healthy because they contain a lot of vitamin C. Peppers are sun-loving plants. Whether you grow them in the garden or on the balcony, ensure they get bright sun throughout the day so they can thrive. Do not water your peppers with cold water as this can shock the plants. Instead, use rainwater that you have saved and that is not too cold.

Tomatoes are vegetables for sunny raised beds

If you are looking for vegetables for a sunny spot, tomatoes are ideal because they like sunlight. There are many varieties of tomatoes you can grow and they are all perfect for your sunny garden. Your plants need at least 8 hours of sun a day so that they can grow well and endure a rich harvest. Don’t forget to provide your tomato plants with stable support because the fruit can be heavy.

Vegetables for full sun: Pumpkin

Pumpkins do best in the heat and bright summer sun, and they grow quickly. You can use the vegetables in many ways. Yellow squash can be eaten raw, pickled, or cooked. Zucchini squash also grows fast and lush and is incredibly delicious. You can use it in stir-fries, as a substitute for spaghetti, or to moisten cakes. Other valuable varieties include the delicious winter squash varieties like acorn squash and butternut squash, which are equally sunny plants.

Which vegetables to plant in the sun: corn

Everyone has probably seen fields of tall cornstalks growing luxuriantly in the sunlight. That’s because corn is another full-sun vegetable. Plant corn in rows because it needs the wind to pollinate itself. Water sufficiently so that the fruit does not remain dry.

Cucumbers are vegetables for direct sun

Everyone loves fresh cucumbers in the summer. Cucumber does well in full sun, but it also needs plenty of moisture. If the plants don’t get enough water, they will dry out and the fruit will become bitter. On hot days, water your cucumbers daily. There are two main types of cucumbers: pickling cucumbers and sliced ​​cucumbers. All varieties like the sun.

Melons and watermelons love the heat

Melons thrive in the heat, making them fantastic vegetables for a sunny spot in the garden. A popular variety is the cantaloupe. You can also grow honeydew melon. This variety is characterized by a green, sweet flesh. Also plant watermelons in the sun and water them well! Leave enough space between the melon mounds so they can grow far and get plenty of sun.

Peas are extremely easy to care for

Peas are among the best full sun vegetables because they need lots of light to grow. There are several varieties available to you to grow in the garden. Sugar snap peas and snap peas have sweet, edible pods, while tender peas and split peas do not have edible pods.

Plant green beans in the sun

Green beans are low maintenance and easy to grow. Plant a few rows of this gorgeous green in a sunny spot in the garden. The plant is very productive. Not only does it provide enough green beans to eat fresh, but it can also be canned because it’s easy to preserve.

Which vegetables to plant in the sun: sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are popular and sun-loving vegetables. They are also very healthy and therefore should not be missing in your garden. They grow fast and do well in the heat. You can enjoy various dishes such as casseroles, soups, salads with the wonderful vegetables.

Okra is an absolute must for sunny gardens

Extremely easy to care for, okra thrives in hot, full sun gardens. It is extremely resilient and can take the heat. Even in the driest conditions, the plant will thrive and be productive.

Growing vegetables in the sun: eggplant

The eggplant is another extremely heat-resistant vegetable. It’s a popular vegetable because it has so many uses – you can fry it, bake it, or use it in curries and other delicious dishes. Eggplant also needs a lot of water and you have to keep that in mind if you want a bounty harvest.