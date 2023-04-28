11-year-old boy dies after being hit by a car in Monza in via Buonarroti

And 11 year old Chinese boy was hit by a car yesterday afternoon Via Buonarroti and died shortly after in hospital. The investment took place around 4.30pm. Emergency services were immediately alerted and the air ambulance also arrived at the scene. The child’s condition immediately appeared very serious. The little boy was taken to the hospital in red code St. Gerard of Monza where, sadly, he passed away. Local police officers are investigating the dynamics of the accident. To invest the 11-year-old, C.W.T.resident with family a Monzawas a Mini Countryman car driven by a woman, M.M.M.50 years old resident in Brugherio.

According to some testimonialsthe child would have emerged from the area where the sheds are located where some families of Asian origin have opened their businesses and their warehouses of Cinamercato wholesale, a few tens of meters from the border with Brugherio. The investment took place at number 189, where a former company is located in a court house which has been partially converted into residential units. It is not excluded that the child stood crossing the road between the vehicles lined up.

The fifty-year-old motorist would therefore suddenly find the child in front of him without being able to brake in time to avoid violent impact. The police warned the magistrate on duty at the Monza prosecutor’s office, the deputy prosecutor Emma Gambardella and the prosecutor on the matter Claudio Guitardi will open a criminal file to clarify any responsibilities borne by the motorist. In shock after the investment, the 50-year-old from Brugherio driving the car involved and the parents of the little CWT, immediately informed of the tragic accident.

The eleven year old, after a very first intervention by the rescuers on site, was loaded into the ambulance and at 5.30 pm he arrived in the emergency room of San Gerardo, where the doctors intubated him and subjected him to continuous and repeated resuscitation maneuvers. But there was nothing to be done. The child was pronounced dead at 7.20pm. The councilor for security gave the news of the tragedy Ambrose Mocciawho spoke yesterday evening during the session of the City Council.