11-year-old boy hit and killed

The drama unfolded in an instant Thursday afternoon. An 11-year-old boy was run over and killed in Monza in via Buonarroti. All the help and the desperate rush to the hospital were in vain, the little one died. The news shook the city, the councilor for security Ambrogio Moccia gave the news to the city council last night. The accident happened around 4.30pm. The victim is an 11-year-old boy of Chinese origin who lived in the area. He was overwhelmed by a Mini Countryman driven by a 50-year-old woman residing in Brugherio.

The 118 emergency services intervened on the spot and the helicopter rescue also landed in Monza. The local police officers carried out the findings and checks, and they have the task of accurately reconstructing the dynamics of the investment. The impact was very violent, the child’s conditions immediately appeared very serious and he was transferred in code red to the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, where he died shortly after. It is not clear whether the 11-year-old was alone or accompanied by someone at the time of the accident. The child may have been returning home from school, but investigations are underway.

The woman who hit him now risks being charged with vehicular homicide. The prosecutor has already opened a file with the hypothesis of a manslaughter crime and has ordered an autopsy on the child’s body.







