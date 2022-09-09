Living long and healthy is everyone’s hope, which is why science is still grappling with people today longevity studies. From the oldest research for the elixir of long life to the most recent results, medicine is always at work. Of course, by now, we know that the ingredients of the recipe for longevity cannot be missing eating habits healthy and some physical activity, compatibly with the general conditions of each subject. And then? There must be something else …

The example of those who have a long and healthy life behind them can come to the rescue, becoming a real one template to deepen if not to follow. Thus, from Sister André – French, 118 years old – comes a piece of advice to be treasured. At the Lucile Randon registry office, in February 2004 the nun exceeded 100 (and, no, pension has nothing to do with it, indeed we are far beyond it) and she holds the primacy of older nun.

Sister André – who also boasts of being the longest-lived and second-longest European in the world – has lived since 2009 in a retirement home in Toulon. Even after the Covid-19 infection, the woman said she never misses two daily appointments. The first is the one with the prayer that has accompanied her throughout her life. The second, much more prosaic, is with a drink that has always been part of her daily diet: it is a cup of hot chocolate.

In fact, not a day goes by that the elderly sister does not have her dose of chocolate, capable of giving her a moment of relax and pleasure. Could this be the real secret of longevity? Certainly, Sister André has been through a lot and today, with his sight now absent, he lives in a wheelchair. But the general health it is excellent, perhaps also thanks to that inevitable cup to sip.