The day before, a specialist conference on the subject of antibiotic resistance had already taken place at the Robert Koch Institute, at which regional aspects in particular were discussed. This meeting took place during the first World Antibiotic Awareness Week, which runs from 16th to 22nd November 2015. The motto is “Antibiotics – handle with care”. The World Health Organization launched the first global antibiotic week to draw attention to the urgent global problem of antibiotic resistance. In addition, on November 18, the European Antibiotics Day was celebrated for the eighth time.

Member States of the Northern Dimension Health Partnership (NDPHS) are: Norway, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Russia and Germany. Other members are the European Commission and seven international organizations such as WHO EURO, ILO, UNAIDS.