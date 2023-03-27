Home Health 11th European Rare Disease Day on 28 February 2018
Health

11th European Rare Disease Day on 28 February 2018

by admin

Together with the alliance partners of NAMSE (National Action Alliance for People with Rare Diseases), the Federal Ministry of Health is committed to numerous measures for people with rare diseases in order to improve the health situation of those affected in Germany. True to the motto of this year’s day, to set a lasting sign, all efforts are now aimed at continuing and consolidating NAMSE as a strong alliance with a common voice for the rare.

Overall, the Federal Ministry of Health has been supporting those affected with numerous projects since 2010 with around 14.6 million euros. This includes projects within the framework of the National Action Plan, such as the Central Information Portal for Rare Diseases (ZIPSE, www.portal-se.de) and the se atlas (www.se-atlas.de).

