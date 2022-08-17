Taking into account symptoms that increased in severity and could be attributed to COVID-19, correcting seasonal fluctuations and non-infectious health aspects of the pandemic on symptom dynamicsit is estimated that 12.7% of those who have had COVID will experience a form of post-COVID.

These are the results of the largest research ever carried out on this aspect, which was published in the last few days in The Lancet, and which is based on data collected as part of Lifelines, that is a prospective observational cohort study that examines health and behaviors. related to the health of people living in the north of the Netherlands, and on the literature review on this up to February 2022.

It was evident that the somatic symptoms, that is headache, chest pain and fatigue, were more frequently present in patients who had suffered from COVID, even if not very severe, than in the so-called “controls”, that is, in people who had never received a diagnosis of positivity. The most prevalent symptom reported among the over 76,000 people examined was fatigue, followed by ageusia or anosmia, chest pain. But we also find tingling in the extremities, lump in the throat, alternating hot and cold sensations, heavy arms or legs, dizziness and general fatigue. In 12.7% of patients – in fact – these symptoms are likely attributable to COVID-19.

19.7% of post-COVIDs report chronic fatigue, compared to 4% of the general population. Anosmia or ageusia affected 8% of the healed, while it is widespread only in 0.8% of people who have never been infected. 13% of post-COVIDs report muscle pain, compared with 8% of the general population surveyed. The prevalence of pain in the sternum is 3% among the healed, triple that of the rest of the people involved. Even headaches, which are quite common in life, actually affect 8.5% of post-COVIDs compared to an average 5.5%. 6.5% complained of heavy arms and legs, 19.5% tingling in the extremities.

The graphs clearly show the difference in the prevalence of symptoms in people who have recovered from COVID and in people who have never contracted it and highlight how the prevalence of some conditions is greater in the period after recovery than before getting sick, with symptoms that persist significant even at 250 days – 8 months – from the positive swab.

The research is interesting for three reasons. First of all for the size of the sample with an average age of 53 years, and for having included not only ex-hospitalized patients, but also people who have experienced a mild disease. It is also the first study that provides a control group matched by age, sex and measurement period, that is, comparing the results of COVID cured people with the general population, and comparing the situation of the same person before and after the disease. very important to have really solid data. The nature of the repeated measures on the same subjects allowed the researchers to assess the severity of symptoms in patients with COVID-19 before they had SARS-CoV-2 infection. Therefore, it has been possible and will be possible in the future to assess whether the severity of symptoms has truly increased after a diagnosis of COVID-19 or whether the symptoms are a continuation of pre-existing conditions.

In this way it was possible to identify the main symptoms that define the post-COVID-19 condition – those that were seen to increase in severity 90-150 days after a diagnosis of COVID-19 compared to the severity of pre-existing symptoms.

This is a last and by no means secondary aspect, since although the World Health Organization elaborated an official and shared definition of Post-COVID condition in December 2021, there is still no detailed definitive list of the characteristics of the symptoms that fall within in post-COVID and their evolution. The lists are drawn up on the basis of the scientific studies that emerge over time, but over time more and more literature reviews like this will be needed to understand what can really be said. With the end of 2021, the first evidence of symptoms related to the disease began to arrive, appearing either immediately after recovery or at a distance. This is the case, for example, of parosmia, the altered perception of smell and taste, which can appear a few months after healing. However, in order to have data and evidence on a long-term phenomenon, sufficient time must be passed for these symptoms to manifest themselves and to design and develop, and publish, a scientific study.