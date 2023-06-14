12.9″ iPad Pro (2022) at a FABULOUS price on Amazon: run and get it

If you’re looking for a powerful, versatile and cutting-edge tablet that’s great for both streaming content viewing and gaming, but also for work, theiPad Pro (2022) with 12.9 ″ Apple Silicon M2 chip is what is right for you. Thanks to Amazon’s discounts then, you can take it home at a special price of only €1282.99 on Amazon, compared to the list price of €1469.00. Thanks to the American e-commerce site, you will then be entitled to speedy delivery in just a few days, the possibility of returning the gadget free of charge within a month of purchase and of deferring the amount of the device itself in comfortable installments with Cofidis.

12.9″ iPad Pro (2022): the most powerful ever

iPad Pro (2022) it is powered by the powerful Apple Silicon M2 chip, which delivers outstanding performance. With incredible processing power and advanced graphics, this tablet exceeds performance expectations. It is perfect for gaming on Apple Arcade but also for working with the desktop browser, with graphics programs such as Photoshop or Lightroom, but also with DaVinci Resolve 18 or Final Cut Pro.

It features a 12.9-inch miniLED Liquid Retina XDR display in the largest version; the viewing experience is simply breathtaking. With an extended color gamut, high contrast and exceptional brightness, every image appears to come to life on screen.

The iPad Pro (2022) is more than just a tablet. Thanks to support for the Magic Keyboard and the second generation Apple Pencil, you can use it as a real laptop or as a digital tablet. The iPadOS interface will allow you to do Pro-level multitasking, but also take notes, create works of art and much more.

Nonetheless – which is not a given for a tablet – it features an advanced lens system that allows you to capture amazing images. The 12 MP main camera gives you sharp details and vibrant colors, while the LiDAR sensor allows you to use the device for augmented reality applications. Plus, the TrueDepth front camera gives you high-quality selfies and advanced facial recognition features. It supports 5G connectivity (optional), giving you blazing connection speed.

This iPad Pro (2022) with M2 represents the pinnacle of technological innovation.

