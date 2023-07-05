12 chin-length hairstyles for women over 60 that make you younger

Summer is the time when we are allowed to experiment with the length of our hair. Do you fancy a new hairstyle that makes you look younger? Don’t be afraid of scissors and dare to wear your hair shorter! Here are the best ideas for chin length hairstyles for women over 60 that will give you a younger look and brave the summer heat.

Why are chin length hairstyles beneficial for women over 60

As a 60-year-old woman, it can sometimes be difficult to find the right haircut. In addition to gray hair, you still have to contend with the signs of aging, which each of us would like to hide, at least in part. Hair is often our best friend. You can play with the length and layers to flatter the face and hide wrinkles.

However, this does not necessarily mean that the hair should lie below the shoulders. Chin-length hairstyles are also perfectly capable of conjuring up a younger look and giving women over 60 a confident, elegant look.

A chin-length haircut can be beneficial for the following reasons:

It is easy to care for: The shorter the hair, the less maintenance it needs. While this is not always the case, some short hairstyles require quite a bit of maintenance and styling. But chin-length hairstyles such as the bob require little maintenance compared to longer hair. This can be especially handy for older women who may not want to spend as much time or energy on complicated hairstyles.

Chin-length hairstyles make you younger: This hair length is very beneficial for women over 60 because it draws attention to the cheekbones and creates a nice frame for the face.

Versatile and adaptable: While chin-length hair is generally considered low-maintenance, it still offers a certain versatility. With different cuts, layers or styling techniques, women can adapt their hairstyle to their preferences and style.

Who has chin length hair?

Chin-length haircuts have a reputation among older women, but it’s important to remember that face shape always plays a role in hairstyle choice.

women with oval face for example, can cope with almost any haircut. Even chin-length hair suits them perfectly and has a rejuvenating effect.

Well layered chin length hairstyles are a good choice for ladies with triangular face. The hair at the front of the face can magic away the square chin and soften the severe look of this face shape.

A chin-length layered cut is also for women diamond shaped face well suited. The chin-length hair caresses the face and gives it a balanced look.

For whom are chin-length hairstyles unsuitable?

Women with a round face should avoid this hair length. The short hairstyle cannot hide the rounded chin area well, but emphasizes it even more. A long bob or a shoulder-length cut is much better suited for round faces. The same also applies to ladies with a square or rectangular face.

The most beautiful chin length hairstyles for older women

Need some inspiration for your next chin length hairstyle now? Then browse through the picture gallery to find a suitable haircut. Whether straight or curly, straight cut or layered – there is something for everyone.

The modern chin-length blunt bob also looks great on gray hair

Very trendy: the shag cut with curtain bangs suits women over 60 years of age

A chin-length, layered bob combines perfectly with a slanted fringe

Chin-length hairstyles for straight hair: the modern jawbone bob

Chin-length, curly hair in steel gray and styled with a side parting: beautiful hairstyle with an anti-aging effect

Naturally cut gray curly hair to chin length

The chin-length bob with bangs can frame the face well

Chin-length hairstyles for straight, fine hair over 60: shorter at the front, longer at the back

