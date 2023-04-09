Perennials are popular with gardeners because they add bloom and elegance to a garden. Gardens often also have shady locations, so flowering perennials are needed for shade. Shrubs that grow in the shade serve a variety of functions—serving as a foliage foil for other plants, brightening up dark areas with vibrant blooms, or impressing with dramatic foliage. Small or low-growing shrubs can even be used as ground cover. Here are some popular perennials that thrive in shade.

Azalea loves acidic soil

Who doesn’t love azaleas? Celebrate the return of spring with a colorful collection of azaleas. These spectacular shrubs thrive in partially shaded locations with rich, acidic soil. They like moist, well-drained soil. Azaleas grow in a variety of colors, and some newer varieties even offer a special bloom in the fall. They grow up to 1.8 m high and wide.

Flowering perennials for shade: mountain laurel

Flowering mountain laurel plants are spectacular spring bloomers that do well in partial shade. A great landscape plant with large clusters of pink or white flowers with purple markings. The plant prefers rich, slightly acidic soil and makes a wonderful companion for azaleas and rhododendrons. The mountain laurel is also resistant to rabbits and deer. Its height reaches up to 4.5 m.

Daphne is semi-evergreen

Daphne produces small, pink-white, intensely fragrant flowers in early summer. This is a semi-evergreen shrub that thrives in rich, slightly moist soil. Plant Daphne as a low hedge, as a specimen plant or as a foundation plant on a sheltered side of your garden. Its size is 1.2m high and 1.2m wide.

Kerria is one of the best perennials for shade

One of the best flowering shrubs for shady locations, Kerria blooms with bright yellow flowers in April and May. These low-maintenance plants tolerate both dry and wet soils and heavy shade. Kerria can spread through underground saplings. It grows up to 1.8 m high and 2.4 m wide.

Viburnum is easy to care for

Viburnums are very easy to care for. These hardy and colorful shrubs thrive in sun or partial shade and are not fussy about soil. They have almost no problems with diseases. Viburnums produce clusters of white flowers in spring, followed by blue-black or red berries in summer. Some viburnums are evergreen while others sport bright yellow foliage in the fall. Viburnums come in a variety of shapes and sizes to fit almost any landscape situation, making them very popular with many gardeners. Their size reaches up to 2.4 m in height and width.

Chaenomeles thrives in all soil types

The Japanese quince, Chaenomeles, is a very shade-tolerant tree. The flowers appear on bare stems in spring just before the leaves emerge and are particularly eye-catching. It is resistant to all types of soil, including clay, and can be planted against a wall.

Pieris is evergreen

If you have earthy soil, acid loving shrubs like Pieris are a good choice. It has evergreen foliage that is interesting all year round. In the spring months, the plant is enhanced by the bell-shaped clusters of flowers. It combines well with other shrubs such as rhododendrons and camellias.

Flowering perennials for shade: Enkianthus

Enkianthus is a deciduous shrub or small tree of the blueberry family (Ericaceae) with a narrow, upright habit of stacked branches and tuft-like foliage. This shrub usually grows up to 2.4 m tall. Plant in full sun to partial shade in acidic, moist, organically rich, well-drained soil. It suffers from drought and drought, but tolerates loamy soil well.

Oakleaf hydrangea tolerates dry soil

The oakleaf hydrangea is one of the most colorful hydrangeas all year round. Native to America, this plant thrives in light shade and develops showy racemes of creamy white flowers in early summer. In fall, its huge, oak-leaf-shaped leaves turn spectacular shades of yellow, orange, and burgundy. And in winter, one can delight in the papery, cinnamon-colored bark of the oakleaf hydrangea. This amazing plant also tolerates drier soil than other hydrangea species. It loves well-drained soil and grows to 8 feet tall.

Sarcococca produces winter blooms

This is a great shade shrub. Sarcococca is known for its fragrant winter flowers and glossy, evergreen foliage. These plants lift the mood during the short winter days. Plant them along a path or doorway for a scent and mix with other winter flowers like hellebore and snowdrops. They are also useful in the dry shade under trees.

Choose the hardy schefflera

Hardy schefflera like Schefflera rhododendrifolia and Schefflera taiwaniana add an exotic touch to a garden. The large, divided leaves make them particularly architectural. They belong to the Araliaceae family, which also includes well-known plants like the Fatsia and the Ivy, both of which also like to grow in the shade.

Skimmias has nectar rich flowers

Evergreen skimmias make excellent shade shrubs, staying green all year round and brightening shady areas with their bright, fragrant flowers and clusters of glossy red berries. The nectar-rich flowers are very popular with bees.