12 Japanese Habits That Are the Key to Longevity and Happiness

12 Japanese habits that are copied around the world because they are the key to their longevity and happiness

1. In Japan, they drink tea all the time. The genuine Japanese drink tea for various reasons such as to eat, relax, and establish relationships. Their favorites are green tea and matcha, known for their numerous health benefits.

2. The practice of Japanese forest bathing, known as Shinrin-Yoku, has been one of the world‘s wellness trends for its positive effects on the immune system.

3. Japanese follow the concept of Kaizen, which encourages minimal and gradual changes for future growth in all areas of life.

4. The custom of Hara Hachi Bu, meaning “eight parts of the belly,” is followed in Okinawa, where Japanese believe in eating only up to 80% of stomach capacity to promote longevity and weight control.

5. Kindness is the foundation of Japanese relationships, known as Omotenashi, which focuses on satisfying others and promoting personal happiness.

6. Searching for happiness is aligning with the Japanese concept of Ikigai, representing the perfect balance between vocation, purpose, profession, and joy.

7. The Japanese diet, including fish, seafood, vegetables, soybeans, rice, and miso soup, is key to promoting longevity and slowing down aging.

8. The Japanese are known for their active lifestyle, which includes daily morning exercises and walking to improve muscle flexibility, blood circulation, and self-esteem.

9. Taking a nap, known as Inemuri, is well-accepted in Japan and is a common practice during a busy day.

10. Practicing Oosouji, or decluttering, is a traditional practice in Japan to achieve both material and mental order.

11. The Japanese method of relaxation, known as Jin Shin Jutsu, uses hand techniques to harmonize vital energy and promote total well-being.

These 12 Japanese habits are not only a part of their culture but have also been embraced and copied around the world due to their positive impact on longevity and happiness.

Overall, the Japanese way of life reflects a holistic approach to maintaining physical, mental, and emotional well-being, which has inspired people worldwide to adopt similar habits for a healthier and more fulfilling life.

