In 2021, there were 38 episodes of aggression reported against operators, which occurred in public health facilities in the province of Ferrara. These are mainly verbal attacks (26) and against property (4) but in 8 cases it was physical attacks, even if with fortunately minor results.

The 8 physical assaults took place in local health authorities; also in Ausl there were 2 episodes against property and 14 verbal violence for a total of 24 cases. Of the 14 that occurred in the University Hospital, 12 were verbal assaults and 2 against the property.

Episodes down compared to 2020, when there were 57 reported attacks (30 in the Hospital and 27 in the Ausl; 10 physical, 45 verbal and 2 against the property). Decrease resulting from the commitment of the corporate structures in charge, but in any case not sufficient. Also for this in the National day of education and prevention against violence against health and social-health workers which occurs today (Sunday 12 March), the two Health Trusts want to underline this commitment.

“The safety and health of the workers of the two healthcare companies is fundamental, and the work of the inter-company operating unit that I manage is centered on this – explains the doctor Concetta Mazza, director of the Provincial Prevention and Protection -: our role is in fact to collaborate with the General Management on these aspects by carrying out a punctual and complete assessment of the potential risks present in the workplace, followed by corrective actions. The new consolidated text describes all these risks, ranging from the use of dangerous equipment, to exposure risks, up to work-related stress. These are just a few examples exhaustive – explains Dr. Mazza – to which must certainly be added the danger of aggression for healthcare professionals”.

An aspect on which there are specific procedures aimed at providing, in the first place, skills and knowledge to operators to prevent and, as far as possible, manage aggressive events. In fact, for some years both Companies have equipped themselves with documents, procedures and operating instructions as well as with specific audit methodologies involving the Clinical Risk service and the figure of the Risk manager, the latter since the beginning of the year unique for both Companies, following the appointment of Professor Rosa Maria Gaudio. In fact, the reporting of episodes is envisaged in order to identify any aspects that could be improved in the organization on the prevention front, as well as legal protection for operators and the possible effectiveness of any complaint against the aggressor.

Finally, on the subject, an awareness campaign will be prepared for the citizens in the context of which today, precisely on the occasion of the Day two are carried video-pills of testimony to give a voice to the operators who work at 118 and in Continuity of Care (Medical Guard). The videos are shared on the corporate social channels and visible on Youtube at these links e https://youtu.be/6ZpOwZuHIfE.